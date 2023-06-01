Magaly Medina He sent his work team to communicate with Jean Deza to ask him several questions about his current situation after being removed from the Cienciano club; However, no one imagined that the player would have foolish comments against the young woman who made the call. “If you don’t come up with information, they don’t pay you. Can’t you get another job where your mom can be proud? (…). I live better than you,” he is heard saying at one point.

However, that was not all, since the Peruvian soccer player continued with the verbal attacks and even belittled the salary that the reporter receives for her work. “You don’t know what it’s like to earn money in your life. I don’t know if God will give you the opportunity to earn money one day. I earn 10, 15 times more than what you earn, ”he pointed out. Despite this, the communicator did not remain silent and answered him. “But right now I do have a job and you don’t.”

#Jean #Deza #belittled #reporter #quotMagaly #firmquot #quotYou #dont #earn #moneyquot