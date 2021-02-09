The French writer, director and screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, who worked among others with Luis Buñuel, Jacques Deray or Milos Forman, died on Monday at the age of 89, his daughter announced to AFP.

The writer, who did not suffer from any particular disease, died “in his sleep” at his Parisian home, Kiara Carrière said.

Soon he will be paid “a tribute” in Paris and will be buried in his hometown, in Colombières-sur-Orb, Hérault department (south), added his daughter.

The French writer Jean-Claude Carrière, screenwriter and friend of Buñuel, wrote about sixty screenplays. PHOTO: EFE

Carrière, who defined himself as a “narrator”, wrote about sixty scripts and about 80 books (stories, essays, translations, fiction, scripts, interviews).

He was also an actor, playwright and lyricist for Juliette Gréco, Brigitte Bardot or Jeanne Moreau.

Jean-Claude Carrière focused his life on the “encounters, friendships and teachers of life”, like the Dalai Lama with whom he wrote a book or the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, with whom he collaborated for 19 years, until his death.

Together with the late Czech director, Milos Forman, for whom he wrote the screenplay for “Goya’s Ghosts”. PHOTO: REUTERS

This exponent of French surrealism began his collaboration with the Spanish film director as the screenwriter of the film Diary of a waitress and continued with other titles such as Belle de jour, The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie, That dark object of desire or The milky way.

Bibliophile, passionate about drawing, astrophysics, wine, fan of Tai-Chi-Chuan (martial art), Jean-Claude Carrière was still very active despite his age. In 2018 he wrote one last essay, The Valley of nowhere, and in 2020 he co-signed the script for the film Le sel des larmes (The Salt of Tears) by Philippe Garrel.

Source: AFP

POS