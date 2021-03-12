Jean-Christophe Lagarde was taken into police custody Thursday for “possession of weapons”. It was following an intervention at his home in Drancy, where several rifles were found, that the president of the UDI and deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis was taken away at 5 a.m. to be heard by the investigators of the judicial police of the department, according to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office and a police source cited by AFP. If, according to Jean-Christophe Lagarde’s lawyer, Me Yvon Goutal, “What is emerging is a minor family dispute”, a source close to the deputy told AFP that his family had warned the police to protect him from himself, without further details. As for the weapons, they “Are declared, assured Pascal Brindeau, the spokesperson for the UDI. These are category B rifles, because Jean-Christophe Lagarde is a member of a sports club. There was no act of violence either against himself or against others ”, added the deputy, believing that “It is a totally private matter”. This is not the only time the president of the UDI has had a problem with the law. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) in particular opened a preliminary investigation for embezzlement of public funds, after the complaint of the opposition municipal councilor of Drancy Hacène Chibane. J. H.