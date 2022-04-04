Jean-Charles Bouchoux is a renowned French psychotherapist and psychoanalyst. In 2009 he published The wicked narcissists, a book whose publisher calculated that it would sell about 1,000 copies but that has already exceeded 300,000. It was published in Spain by Arpa six years ago. In it, Bouchoux tells how the psyche of those who use family, professional or sentimental ties to subjugate other people works. Now the psychotherapist returns with another book, Invisible Violence, a type of aggression that is often suffered without realizing it. And that is also exercised without being conscious. Bouchoux, born in Rodez, France, 59 years ago, answers the phone from Montpellier.

Ask. What is silent violence?

Answer. It is a type of violence of which we are not aware. Many times it is exercised with a smile on the face. It is when in a job your boss asks you for something for which you have no skills, you will never be able to do it well, but he asks you anyway. It is when we subject the other to failure.

P. What happens to the victim?

R. Little by little he enters a depression. She is sad and doesn’t understand why.

P. Any specific case?

R. The case of France Télécom, sadly famous. Its managers behaved in such a way that the employees wanted to leave, to leave their jobs, but the company did not want to pay their severance pay. There were dozens of suicides.

P. Why are many people unable to put a stop to those who subject them to silent violence?

R. Because they don’t feel like doing it, because forms of denial are activated. If I accept reality as it is, I will realize that this person is hurting me, this relationship has to end. We let things happen in relationships that we shouldn’t. And this also applies to witnesses to this type of violence, who become accomplices. The aggressor exerts collateral violence on them.

P. He says that in addition to almost all of us suffering it to a greater or lesser extent, we also inflict it. Why?

R. Because we are not aware of doing it. The first thing to do is observe yourself, become aware.

P. Doesn’t our imperfection as living beings despair you?

R. No, the essential thing is to realize that in our imperfection lies our own happiness. An imperfection, verifying that the world is not ideal, does not despair me at all. The big problem is the ideal, the idealization of oneself. Accepting our imperfections is very relaxing. The same thing happens when we discover that our partners do not meet the ideal, luckily.

P. He says that most of our anguish has its origin in some narcissistic wound.

R. The underlying anguish is an anguish of abandonment. If I am not the ideal person, people will not like me.

P. Why this need to be loved?

R. It is a childish fear. An archaic fear: the fear of dying. If I am not that ideal being, if they abandon me, I am in danger of death. Although this anguish of abandonment is reducing its intensity. There is a whole graduation.

P. He also says that it is good to talk about what hurts us. And if we are heavy doing it? What if we fall bad?

R. You can vent with a friend, although many may find it annoying. What I recommend in talking to a therapist.

P. But many people cannot afford it. How do you think we should improve this problem?

R. Maybe we should pay a percentage of what we earn. It’s an idea. I do it at my job, my rate is flexible. Yesterday a 21-year-old girl came. She can’t pay me 80 euros, she will pay me around 20, which for her is already a lot. But it is important that she pays. She receives someone for her to get better.

P. Have you decided your vote for this first round of elections? It’s already Sunday.

R. I’m on the left but I don’t recognize myself in any party. In the first round I will vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has not convinced me either. In the second round things look even worse.