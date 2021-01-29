8:42 p.m. End of the Prime Minister’s speech

8:41 p.m. any entry or exit from territory outside the EU will be prohibited unless there is a compelling reason

As of Sunday non-food shopping malls will be closed.

From Sunday, all non-food businesses of more than 20,000 m2 will be closed.

The Prime Minister also announces that effective teleworking will have to be reinforced

8:38 p.m. “We can still give ourselves a chance to avoid re-containment”, announces Jean Castex

it appears health situation (..) is worrying. 27,000 compatriots hospitalized. The progression of variants poses a high risk of progression of the epidemic.

Emmanuel Macron meets a health defense council on Friday, January 29 at 6 p.m., says France Télévisions, which also announces that the head of government will speak at the end of this meeting.

According to France Television, the goal of this defense council is “to study the results of flash studies on variants and the consultation and concertation work carried out over the past two weeks with many actors, such as pharmaceutical laboratories, psychologists and child psychiatrists. , elected officials and union representatives “.

find all our articles on the pandemic

For several days, the French authorities have indicated that the establishment of an advanced curfew throughout the national territory was no longer sufficient to stem the Covid-19 epidemic in France. Is the government counting on new containment, in a hybrid form? We will know more at the end of the defense council after which Jean Castex is to speak.

The epidemic pressure linked to Covid-19 remains strong on Friday in France, with nearly 23,000 new contaminations and a high level of admissions to hospital and intensive care.

A total of 22,858 cases of infection with the coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, against 23,292 last Friday, according to Public Health France, taken over by AFP.

The agency specifies: “Last week, just over 141,000 people tested positive, an average of around 20,100 per day, against 128,000 the previous week, or a daily average of 18,300.

The positivity rate of those tested fell very slightly, to 7%, against 7.1% in the last six days.

With 356 new deaths recorded in hospital in 24 hours, the disease has now killed 75,620 people, including 52,917 in hospital, since the start of the epidemic.

Hospitals recorded 11,165 new hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients over the past seven days (against 11,219 Thursday).

Among them, 1,797 had to be admitted to an intensive care unit, while the total was 1,800 (over seven days) the day before.

On Friday alone, France had 1,823 new hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients (+97 compared to Thursday), and 271 new intensive care admissions (+1).

On the vaccine front, 1,353,277 people have received at least one injection against the coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago “.