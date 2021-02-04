6:30 p.m. Olivier Veran discusses the TEST / ALERT / PROTECT strategy

“We are now going further “ in the test campaign, announces Olivier Véran. “We are going to increase collective screening operations, particularly in schools”, explains the Minister of Health. When returning from school holidays, the objective will be to carry out more saliva screening tests on children.

6:24 p.m. The AstraZeneca vaccine “will allow us to accelerate the rate of vaccination”, assures Jean Castex, specifying “thanks to this new vaccine, we will be able to reach the objective of 4 million people having received their first injection by the end of February “.

6:22 p.m. “I can tell you that we will be opening 1.7 million more appointments for the first injections in the next few days”

6:20 p.m.“We assume to respect the period of 3 to 4 weeks between the two injections of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, unlike other countries, admittedly few in number, which have sought to vaccinate as many people as possible by postponing the booster until later. however depends on the final efficacy of vaccine protection “,

6:18 p.m. 1.5 million vaccinations were carried out in January, instead of one million initially planned “.

6:15 p.m. travel to or from foreign countries outside the European Union is now prohibited, except for compelling reasons. Why such a measure? We must prevent people carrying a variant from arriving in France. “

“Second measure, the closing of large shopping centers, which are places of high concentration and mixing. We have all seen the images of these crowded shopping centers, where distances cannot be respected and risks controlled”

“Third measure: the strengthening of teleworking. This is actually a very powerful lever that we are not using enough to curb the epidemic”.

“Since the end of the year, the use of teleworking has reduced, which is all the more regrettable as many companies had not deployed, far from it, all the possibilities of doing so. “, says Jean Castex. “There are still too many companies where teleworking would be possible, but where it does not exist at all or at very low levels

6:10 p.m. “Now is not the time to relax our affairs, but to respect our common rules as much as possible. A small number need only break free for the virus to thrive”

6:08 p.m..“A new containment can only be considered as a very last resort. The situation does not justify it to date: our level of incidence is certainly high, but it is still much lower than what it was last October “

I want to be clear: if we are forced to, we will not hesitate to take our responsibilities. We must do everything to avoid confinement “

6:07 p.m.. “Our strategy has been graduated: it has constantly adapted to the situation (…) it has enabled us to keep control of the epidemic while at the same time preserving the social and economic life of our country as well as possible”.

According to the most recent estimates published by INSEE, the level of activity is now 4% below normal. This economic slowdown is less marked than what many of our neighbors are currently experiencing, subjected to the same epidemic “

6:04 p.m.. “If the situation remains worrying, it nevertheless differs from that of many of our neighbors. We have not experienced in recent weeks a major epidemic wave (…) the circulation of the virus has not significantly increased these last weeks “

6:02 p.m.. “As you know, this situation remains particularly fragile. Each day, France records an average of 20,000 new infections and 1,600 new hospitalizations”.