“The plan will only produce its full effect if everyone plays along,” warns the Prime Minister, who expects companies “to make a strong commitment to employment”.

A recovery plan based on three pillars. Prime Minister Jean Castex lifts the veil on Wednesday 2 September in an interview with Figaro, on the measures to be announced Thursday to restart the French economy, weighed down by the coronavirus crisis.

“This plan does not just heal the wounds of the crisis. It prepares the future”, praises Jean Castex about this 100 billion euro plan. An envelope “up to the exceptional situation we are going through”, he estimates, while forecasts point to an 11% recession for 2020.

The Prime Minister recalls having retained “three priorities”. In the first place, “the greening of our economy” which will benefit from 30 billion euros. “This will apply to the thermal renovation of buildings, to investments in infrastructure and in green mobility, to the development of green technologies, to the hydrogen strategy”, he argues.

Some 35 billion euros will also be devoted to “make France more competitive and more sovereign”. This pillar includes a reduction in production taxes of 10 billion in 2021 and 10 billion in 2022, “a major measure in particular to protect our industry”, explains the Prime Minister. The plan also contains “provisions concerning the strengthening of the equity capital of companies, in particular medium-sized companies, which innovate and export”.

Finally, 35 billion euros will be dedicated “to social and territorial cohesion”. This includes the approximately 6 billion euros released for the hospital within the framework of the Ségur de la Santé, the 6.5 billion euros of the “youth plan” unveiled in July and which contains in particular hiring bonuses or again the extension of the long-term partial activity scheme which “should make it possible over the next few months to train employees while preserving their jobs”.

The Prime Minister also announces that the poverty plan would be boosted by “200 million additional euros in support of associations fighting against exclusion”. Jean Castex finally guarantees that no tax increase is on the agenda. “This is the mistake that was made during the last crisis [en 2008] and we will not reproduce it. “

“We are investing heavily to support businesses, but we expect them to make a strong commitment to employment, especially for young people”, warns Jean Castex, when asked about the expected compensation for the effort made by the State. He warns that “the plan will only have its full effect if everyone plays along”.