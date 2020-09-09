The Prime Minister is complying with the rules that affect us all. Indeed, he was tested for coronavirus after being in contact with the boss of the Tour de France. They were in the same car, to follow the eighth stage of the Tour de France. However, we learned on September 8 that Christian Prudhomme had tested positive. The Prime Minister’s first test is negative. A second test should be performed to be sure of the results. For his part, Emmanuel Macron insists that his government be exemplary, and calls on the French to respect barrier gestures in the private context.

Jean-Baptiste Marteau was live from Matignon, in Paris, to discuss the screening of the Prime Minister. He spoke of the potential upheaval of the government’s agenda. “The Prime Minister will remain confined to Matignon at least until Saturday, he will then be tested again for Covid-19, as required by the protocol. We will then be seven days after this famous visit to the Tour de France. As a result. , the government seminar on September 9 will take place entirely by videoconference, like the Council of Ministers “, explained the journalist from France Télévisions.

