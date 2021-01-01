Jean Castex went on Friday January 1 to meet small French contingents stationed on remote but eminently strategic bases in Chad. After waking up the day before with the soldiers of the Barkhane force in N’Djaména, the Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, first went to Faya-Largeau, in the north of the country, an oasis in the desert where the French army maintains a detachment of about thirty men.

Jean Castex then went to Abéché, the second city of the country, not far from the Sudanese border, where there also resides a contingent of around thirty French soldiers. The place is an important military lock: it was by conquering it in 1990 that the current president Idriss Déby opened the road to N’Djaména and power.

At the end of this lightning visit to Chad, primarily intended to show his support for the soldiers, the head of government said “touch” by “enthusiasm” soldiers. “Of course they are doing a complicated, dangerous, eminently useful mission, but it goes beyond that”, he insisted, greeting the “expertise” of Barkhane’s forces engaged in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.