Covid-19 requires, it is from the headquarters of the Île-de-France region, in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis), but entirely online, that the annual congress of Regions of France, the association chaired by Renaud Muselier, LR president of PACA. A congress in a context of health and economic crises, but also of the start of the electoral campaign, since the next regional ones are scheduled for next March. Planned only: due to the seriousness of the crises, uncertainty reigns over the next election. And it is precisely to these questions that the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, came to answer.

Recovery plan: the Prime Minister praises the “partnership”

“The Regions, HQ of reconstruction”: this was the general theme of the congress, since the seventeen regional authorities – including four overseas – are now in charge of the vast majority of economic powers. In July, Jean Castex and the government had also signed, on September 28, an agreement to co-pilot the investment policies carried out in particular within the framework of the recovery plan. Part of the sums allocated (between a quarter and a third) should be devoted to land development projects, while the State-region plan contracts are currently being negotiated for the next period 2021-2027, to the tune of 40 billion euros, divided for half between the State and the regions. The opportunity for the Prime Minister to pass the ointment to elected officials by insisting on the necessary “partnership“, sure “the alliance with the regions to amplify»Measures to support the economy. Enough to satisfy presidents who push to increase their powers in this area.

Territorial reform: regions in 3D

“The state interferes with too many things“, Reproached also last January Renaud Muselier. Grouped under the name of “United Territories” with the other two main associations of elected officials, that of the mayors of France (AMF) and that of the departments of France (ADF), Régions de France intends to weigh in order to obtain new powers and skills. Problem: There really isn’t much left to transfer. Hence the new idea that came out of the hat: the 3D law (for Decentralization, deconcentration and above all differentiation), which poses a threat to the territorial equality of the Republic but that the regional presidents are calling for, seeing there l opportunity to increase their areas of policy intervention. A dangerous project ceaselessly postponed by the executive: awaited for more than a year, the 3D law, carried by the Minister of Relations with Communities Jacqueline Gourault, has still not been filed with the Senate office. Jean Castex however promised this “new decentralization act»Without specifying a date.

Health crisis: communities facing the second wave

The Covid-19 crisis, especially in March-April, has left its mark: the regions, like other communities, had to compensate for the State’s shortcomings, in particular in the supply of masks and protective equipment. Just as the closures of bars and restaurants, decided unilaterally by the executive, provoked an outcry from certain elected officials, Renaud Muselier in the lead. But the return of the epidemic opens a second phase in the management of the crisis, and the announcement of the curfew did not lead to strong reactions from local elected officials. At the congress, the first plenary session, entitled “the power to act in an emergency”, was devoted to this question under the aegis of Jean Rottner, the president (LR) of the Grand-Est region, the first affected by the wave of last spring. In this area, the Prime Minister simply emphasized the need to ensure respect for health measures and to fight against the major social crisis that results from it.

Elections: will they take place in March?

It is also the health situation that raises questions about the elections, scheduled for the end of March, but which could be postponed. Because from all sides, we wonder about the advisability of maintaining a ballot in an epidemic context, while the municipal elections this year have given rise not only to controversy, but especially to a massive abstention of voters. What will happen next March? The regional presidents are divided, especially as Xavier Bertrand (Hauts-de-France) and Valérie Pécresse (Île-de-France) do not hide their intention to make this regional election a springboard for 2022… The Prime Minister did not mention the subject, sensitive if there is one. At least in public. Last week, the government spokesperson announced the creation of a “commission that will bring together all the political forces, with sanitary lighting, to see when we can hold the elections», Promising a decision by early 2021 at the latest.