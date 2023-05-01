By Jonathan Stempel and Jack Queen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – E. Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand on Monday, where a lawyer for Donald Trump tried to refute her allegation that the former U.S. president raped her, after the judge denied a request by the defense for the annulment of the judgment.

Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, resumed cross-examination of Carroll about five hours after he requested a mistrial in his civil rape and defamation case, saying the judge made several “unfair and harmful” decisions.

In an 18-page letter filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, Tacopina accused US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of being biased against the former US president, including in the jury’s presence.

He said the effect of Kaplan’s rulings “manifests a deeper bias towards one party over the other,” including in comments where the judge “openly expresses favoritism.”

The judge denied the motion for a mistrial before testimony resumed.

Motions for a mistrial are often long shots, even when they are based on the judge’s own statements. Such requests are also usually the basis for eventual appeals.

Trump is leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race. Kaplan was nominated for the job by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

A businessman turned politician, Trump did not attend Carroll’s trial and on Monday was in Scotland for a short trip to visit its golf courses.

Carroll, 79, accuses Trump, 76, of raping her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996 and then undermining her credibility and career by lying about it online.

Trump has always denied that the rape happened.