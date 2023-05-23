Journalist who won lawsuit returns to court to demand $10 million monetary compensation

Former magazine columnist she, E. Jean Carroll, again asked the Justice, this Monday (May 22, 2023), to demand new monetary compensation from Donald Trump in the amount of US$ 10 million in additional damages. Carroll’s defense cites derogatory remarks the former US president made during a televised broadcast on CNN a day after he was found guilty in a civil suit of sexual harassment against her. The information is from Reuters.

Carroll’s lawyers pointed out, this Monday (May 22), Trump’s posts on the Truth Social calling the verdict a “shame” and the criticism of Carroll in the CNN on May 10, arguing that she should be allowed to amend her previous lawsuit. The first lawsuit alleges that Trump defamed her by denying the incident in 2019 comments while he was still president.

“Trump’s defamatory statements following the verdict show the depth of his malice towards Carroll, as it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite. This conduct supports very substantial punitive damages.”wrote their lawyers.

In an interview with CNN the day after the verdict, Trump said that “never met this woman” and called Carroll’s account “false” It is “invented history”. The statements are the basis of the new lawsuit filed by Carroll.

Donald Trump’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment on Monday (May 22).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In November 2022, Carroll, a former columnist for the magazine she, filed a civil suit against Trump for rape. The case had already been reported by the journalist in her book “What Do We Need Men For?” (“Why do we need men?”, in free translation), published in 2019.

According to Carroll, the Republican would have sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan between late 1995 and early 1996.

Trump denied the allegations. He said that “never known” Carroll. He also stated that she was a “liar”, with the intention of selling a book. The former US president’s comments prompted Carroll to file a defamation lawsuit against him. Here’s the full (128 KB, in English).