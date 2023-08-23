He discovered Don Quixote at the age of seven, in a comic. His passion never left him. He spent his life reading and rereading the book. He studied Cervantes in depth, as few have done. Jean Canavaggio, the greatest French Cervantist of his time, died this Sunday in Paris, his hometown, at the age of 87. The cause of his death was sudden cancer, explained his friend, Benoît Pellistrandi, also a Hispanic. He is survived by his wife, Perrine, who was, between 1974 and 1994, the first archivist of the French Republic presidency, and his four children.

Canavaggio –responsible for the canonical edition of Don Quixote in the French collection of La Pléiade classics and author of reference books such as the recent Cervantes Dictionary– belonged to that class of scholars who know how to treat their object of study not as a museum piece, but as something alive. He combined the erudition and rigor of the best French academic tradition —he was educated at the Ecole Normale Superior, nursery for this country’s intellectual elite— with a fine Cervantine irony.

In an interview a year and a half ago with EL PAÍS, at the Canavaggio home in the French capital, he lamented with a half smile what it had cost him to convince his children to read it. Let’s not tell his grandchildren. “In my house”, he recounted on that occasion, “I have to face a question that always receives the same answer:“ What is dad going to talk about? Don Quixote, as always”.

Professor emeritus at the University of Nanterre, Cannavaggio directed the Casa de Velázquez between 1996 and 2001, an institution based in Madrid founded in 1920 and aimed at promoting cooperation and artistic and cultural exchanges between France and Spain. His name is part of a long tradition of 20th century French Hispanists, from Marcel Bataillon to his contemporary Joseph Perez.

Pellistrandri, who is a historian, believes that Canavaggio managed to “give a global image of Cervantes, not limited to Don Quixote.” He remembers that, when in 2001 he directed the publication of the two volumes of Cervantes in the Pléiade, he integrated the Exemplary novels, The galatea and the works of Persiles and Sigismunda.

The Spanish ‘virus’

Nothing predestined Canavaggio to dedicate his life to Cervantes and Spain. His parents, born in Corsica, had met in Alexandria. It was a “comic” – that is the word he used – about an episode from Don Quixote that aroused interest in all things Spanish. At the age of 12 he began to study the language.

In the interview, Canavaggio explained that he did not read Don Quixote in its entirety until, at university, he devoted his undergraduate work to the relationship between the poetic philosophy of the humanist Alonso López Pinciano and Miguel de Cervantes. He recalled that when he went to Madrid to investigate, it was hard for him to get used to the schedules. “As of twelve noon,” he would say, “reading Don Quixote and seeing what Sancho ate, I would get tremendously hungry.”

Pellistrandi tells that the virus Spanish had already contracted it a little earlier, during a visit to Spain with the writer Emmanuel Berl and his wife, the singer Mireille. Berl, a fictional character whose life covers a good part of the 20th century and who treated Proust and sponsored Modiano in the beginning, was a friend of Canavaggio’s father. “For that boy it was a journey full of human experiences,” the historian, who was his friend, said on Tuesday by phone. “It was key.”

It was the Spain of the fifties. “We crossed Castilla by car,” recalled Canavaggio. “I was hugely impressed. It was the Spain of Unamuno and Azorín. It was a desert. You had to think about having enough gasoline, because gas stations were not everywhere. And then, arriving in Madrid: a big city, the capital, the boys with ties and jackets, many soldiers everywhere, and the men with mustaches”.

Although he was not a politicized intellectual, he occasionally intervened in public debate. In October 2017 he signed in the world, together with other renowned Hispanists such as the British historian John Elliott, a manifesto in defense of the Spanish Constitution, the rule of law and democracy in Spain against the attempted secession in Catalonia. A few months later, in June 2018, a conference of his on Cervantes at the University of Barcelona, ​​organized by the anti-independence association Societat Civil Catalana, was boycotted by an independentist group shouting “Fascists out of the university.” “I did not expect to find a rejection based on blows, whistles and insults”, then declared to The newspaper.

His academic and intellectual interests were not limited to Quixote and the Golden Age, and ranged from Prosper Mérimée to José Ortega y Gasset. In September, the Bartillat publishing house will publish A meditation on Europeby Ortega y Gasset, with translation, preface and notes by Canavaggio.

Of Quixote, said Canavaggio, what seduced him first was his personality: “He is not a hero, and he is not a clown either. Those who come across him do not know if he is a madman or a wise man. Although, in the past, some readings of the novel identified the protagonist with a supposed ‘soul of Spain’, he believed that today he did not symbolize anything typically Spanish. “The Spanish may be losing their minds,” he added. “The imperatives of the modern world force them to disengage from certain imaginations. Fighting against windmills and believing that they are giants is not part of the current DNA of Spain and the Spanish.”

Canavaggio identified more with Cervantes than with Don Quixote. “Cervantes has a personal charm,” he argued. “When he talks to you, he talks to you like a friend.”

The same felt whoever talked to him. He spoke in a low voice, without imposing himself. On Friday his funeral will be held at the Saint-Charles de Monceau church in Paris. His burial is scheduled for Monday in Murato, in northern Corsica, the land of his ancestors.

