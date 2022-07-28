Dhe writer and Auschwitz survivor Jean Améry was one of the first to recognize the new face of anti-Semitism after World War II. The open hatred of Jews was discredited by the Holocaust, the resentment had to find a new outlet, and it was found at the latest after the Six Day War provoked by Egypt: finally one could liberatedly slander Jews again, this time via the detour of the occupying state of Israel, which attached to the Repeat to Palestinians what the Nazis did to the Jews (which is not true).

What was new was that the legend was not spread by the regulars, but by a left that could feel morally purified if it blamed Israel for the consequences of the Holocaust. “Respectable anti-Semitism” was born, according to the title of an essay that Améry published in “Zeit” in 1969. The honorable anti-Semite, Améry wrote there, does not give his name. He is not anti-Semite, but anti-Zionist. He fails to see the tragic weakness of the Jews, threatened by terrorists and surrounded by states that want to annihilate them. And does not see or does not want to see what existential importance the State of Israel has for Jews all over the world.