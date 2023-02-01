From now Jean Alesi and the new director of the French circuit of Paul Ricard. The former transalpine driver, who has won the hearts of millions of Italian fans thanks to his years at the wheel of Ferrari, has been put in charge of the Le Castellet plant. The site gave the news Autosprint, who also reported the first words of the former #27 from Maranello. “It’s something that makes me very happy, working for Paul Ricard will be nice and interesting”, underlined the 58-year-old from Avignon. The French track slipped off the F1 calendar this year after hosting the French GP from 2018 to 2022, with the exception of 2020 when the event did not take place due to the pandemic. Alesi’s goal will be, among others, precisely to get the track where the 25-year-old made his Circus debut back into the World Championship programme. The appointment of the former driver can also be read in terms of ‘sports policy’. In fact, Alesi will retain his role as Ambassador of F1 and will probably be present in almost all the GPs in 2023. A certainly useful way to plead the cause of the French track.





