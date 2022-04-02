Years of no holds barred battles in karts, then two different roads as soon as the time came to switch to single-seaters. Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen they have known each other since childhood and in 2022 they will finally be able to fight for the F1 world championship, a title that the Dutchman holds after the affirmation obtained in 2021. In 2014 the Dutchman chose the Formula 3 European Championship as a preparatory category in to compete for the first time with a single-seater, while Leclerc competed for a year in Formula Renault, arriving in the Formula 3 European Championship in 2015. At that point, however, Verstappen was already in F1 with the Toro Rosso thanks to the drama of Helmut Marko, who, in order not to lose the 1997 class, invented F1 right away when Verstappen was still a minor.

Leclerc had to wait until 2018 to make his F1 debut with the Ferrari Alfa Romeo junior team, after scoring up both GP3 and F2 titles on both occasions in his debut seasons. In 2019, at the wheel of the Ferrari SF90, Leclerc had the opportunity to experience the first battles for victory with Verstappen, before suffering the uncompetitive two-year period of the Scuderia di Maranello in 2020 and 2021. Now F1-75 is a car for title like the Red Bull RB18 and the two peers were the protagonists of beautiful battles both in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

For now, the respect between the two is admirable, but even between Verstappen and Hamilton at the beginning of 2021 everything looked like a dream until the collision at Silverstone. Jean Alesi underlines how much Leclerc and Verstappen are of the same dough: “When I see Leclerc and Verstappen I feel like I’m looking at a double image. One is a photocopy of the other. Charles may seem better at running reading but that’s just an impression. We all have Max in mind as Hamilton’s rival. There was a kind of competitive hatred between them that made both of them lose their sense of reality. This way of fighting now does not appear and Verstappen is able to mentally control every phase of the race. He is lucid and is loyal and correct when it comes to overtaking “an excerpt from the comment of the former Ferrari driver on the pages of The Corriere della Sera.