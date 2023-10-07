A successful businessman in the final stretch of his career, owner of one of the most prestigious wineries in the world, sees how five of his children question his relationship with his third wife and, in addition, try to separate him from the businesses that he himself built for take the reins. He is removed from his responsibilities in the winery, but the patriarch prepares revenge: with the support of two other of his offspring, he ousts the wayward people from the family’s large company, on which it has based its wealth. None of them know it, but it will be the beginning of a family war that will last more than 13 years.

It’s not the script Falcon Crestalthough the popular soap opera also took place among vineyards and its title in Latin America was vines of hate. It is the story of the Álvarez Mezquiriz, the family behind the Eulen and Vega Sicilia empire, and the protagonist of one of the most bitter family conflicts in Spanish business. Five brothers confronted their father, David Álvarez, who repeatedly labeled them “dissidents” and “waywards”; and to his sister María José, before and after the patriarch died.

We must go back to the recently begun 2010 to explain this story. With the new year the war was about to explode. David Álvarez had married months before his third wife, Teresa Esquisabel, who had been his secretary. A relationship that generated distrust among some of their children, due to the consequences it could have on the distribution of a subsequent inheritance, and who had previously conveyed to their father the idea that, at 83 years old, it was time for him to give step aside and give them the keys to the family businesses. This was not his idea, and the dominoes began to fall.

Key days of the family war

On January 8, 2010, Five days advances David Álvarez’s intention to overturn Eulen’s board of directors at the meeting that will be held, by judicial request, in February. The governing body was made up of nine members: his seven children, of whom he had the support of two, María José and Jesús David; an independent director, Miguel Cuenca, and himself. Despite having 51% of the capital, his vote was similar to that of the rest, which left him inferior to his wayward children.

The formula was to dissolve the board and govern the company under the figure of two joint administrators, he and his daughter María José. The “dissident” children, as Álvarez defined them in an interview in this medium, respond. On January 18, he was removed from all the positions he held in El Enebro, the company under which Vega Sicilia operates, and which Álvarez distributed equally among his seven children after their mother died in 1986. Of course, the usufruct of 51% of the economic rights of the company was kept.

Judicial conflict

Both meetings mark the beginning of hostilities and a series of movements that the parties carried out to undermine the position of their rivals. The patriarch threatened to form a council of independents in Eulen, which he never took shape; His children invited him to return to El Enebro, as long as he accepted his minority position, which did not happen; and they decided to sell the participation that they personally had in this company to herself for 81 million. Álvarez even accused them of “emptying Vega Sicilia.” That sale was still alive in the courts, with a second instance ruling a year ago that urged the wayward parties to return the amounts. In between, some unsuccessful attempt at reconciliation.

Standing, from left to right, the brothers Emilio, Juan David, Pablo and Juan Carlos Álvarez Mezquiriz. Seated, Maria José, Marta and Elvira Álvarez, and next to her, their father, David Álvarez, in the last photo of the entire family clan, in 2005.

The courts have been common arbiters in war. The Supreme Court returned power of El Enebro to Álvarez in 2015 by recognizing him the usufruct of 51% of the company’s shares. Two years later, the same court annulled the Eulen meeting with which the patriarch suppressed the right to preferential acquisition of shares, which limited the room for maneuver of the five children to obtain company titles.

Not even the inheritance of David Álvarez, who died in November 2015, was spared from the judicial war. The wayward ones sued the executor, but the inheritance was clear: María José Álvarez received the property of Daval Control, the company that she shared with her father to protect her power in Eulen.

Despite all the noise and fighting, little has actually changed. The five brothers continued to control El Enebro, and María José Álvarez Eulen. The seventh, Jesús David, disappeared from the war selling his shares in the respective companies to the majority shareholders. He passed away in March of this year.

Although this stability has not been peaceful, the parties have now decided to bury the hatchet, also putting aside the latest judicial conflicts. María José Álvarez will transfer her 13.4% of El Enebro to her siblings, and these to her 37% of Eulen. It remains to be seen if the business valuations of both groups do not generate new quarrels. But that will be in the new episodes of the next season.

