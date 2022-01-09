A resident of the Ukrainian village of Rakitnoe, Belotserkovsky District, out of jealousy, burned down two cars that belonged to his wife’s acquaintances, informs press service of the Kiev region police on Facebook.

On the morning of December 30, the police received a message that a vehicle had caught fire near a high-rise building. The identity of the offender was established on the same day. It turned out to be a 38-year-old local resident who worked at a construction site. Despite the fact that the investigation insisted on taking him into custody, the court let him go home.

On January 4, another car fire was reported, in which, as it turned out, the same man was involved. He admitted that he committed both arson out of jealousy of his wife’s acquaintances, with whom she communicates, so that she would pay attention to him, since they have not lived together for a long time.

Earlier it became known that in Dagestan, a man set fire to two cars belonging to the police. According to the investigation, the crime was committed in the morning in the city of Dagestan Ogni. An unknown person approached the official cars of the patrol and guard service (PPS), parked near the local department of internal affairs (OVD), doused them with fuel and set them on fire, after which he disappeared.