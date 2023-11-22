Anyone who drives a Ford F-150 here will never go through life completely unnoticed. Such a large pick-up will always stand out in our traffic. This is different in the US, because it has been the best-selling pick-up there for years and the F-150 is as striking as a Volkswagen Caddy. And what could be more fun than turning an average commercial vehicle into one? sleeper to make.

A Ford dealer in Alabama is selling a Ford F-150 for a very reasonable price that looks like the options list was lost when it was ordered. The bodywork is white, the bumpers are not painted and the car has small steel rims. Nobody will expect this pick-up to have a supercharger and 715 hp and 860 Nm. Nice if you stand next to a Mustang at the traffic light.

You keep your warranty

The dealer installs the Roush Performance brand supercharger on the 5.0-liter V8. It is nice that the three-year warranty (or just under 60,000 kilometers) remains valid. So you don’t have to worry about expensive repairs due to the high power. You also get useful things such as a screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. You don’t need much more in life.

The price of the Ford F-150 with 715 hp is just over 41,000 euros. If you go for it sleeperWe don’t recommend it externally, but you can also order a lowering kit, 22-inch wheels, a spoiler and a thicker exhaust for just over 8,000 euros. You can also opt for four-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive, you just have to call for that.

Can I order a Ford F-150 with 715 hp for the Netherlands?

The Town & Country Ford dealer will undoubtedly want to sell you a fast pick-up, but then you don’t have it registered in the Netherlands yet. If you want to drive this F-150 as a private individual, it will cost a lot. But as an entrepreneur you may still be eligible for some nice tax benefits and you can drive it with a gray license plate. More fun than a TRX?