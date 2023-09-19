More details are known about the case of Ana Maria Serranothe Colombian women murdered in Mexico allegedly by her former romantic partnerAllan Gil.

The feminicide of the 18-year-old girl was made known through social networks last weekend. Her mother, the lawyer María Ximena Céspedes, and the former Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, her uncle, spoke out demanding justice.

According to official information, Ana María Serrano She was murdered on September 12 inside her home in the ‘Condado de Sayavedra’ complex, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza.

Five days later, the Prosecutor’s Office captured his former romantic partner, identified as Allan Gil, for being the main suspect and alleged feminicide of the medical student.

The testimonies that profile the alleged femicide

Alan Gil Romero, alleged feminicide of the young Colombian woman. Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office

This Monday, the young woman’s alleged feminicide was Sent to prison as a preventive measure. This was decided by a judge in Mexico when legalizing his capture and hearing the revealing evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Ministry.

In the first appearance it was detailed that the medical student died by hanging in her room, and that Gil was hanging around the house hours before she was found dead.

According to statements by Ana María Serrano’s mother to CityTv, The young man met his daughter six years ago, while sharing institutional activities at school, and some time later they began a romantic relationship that lasted about a year and a half.

“It was a normal relationship between two teenagers. They had been dating for a year and a half, going out to parties, they were at the prom together, they graduated, they were the two best students in school. I mean, It was a normal relationship like any teenager would have, with jealousy and things that one cannot imagine beyond that.“said María Ximena Céspedes.

However, after ending the relationship in June of this year, “he is already starting to get a little more intense.”

He sent her gifts every week and wrote to her every day asking for her return.

Apparently, after the breakup, Allan Gil constantly insisted to Ana María that they return, so He sent gifts to her house and wrote to her “intensely”.

According to El Universal de México, in the hearing this Monday, which took place in the courts of the Superior Court of Justice, It was also known that Allan used to be jealous of Ana María when they were dating.

“Once Ana came home crying because of a ‘tantrum’ from Allan, who was jealous of her if she went out, talked or danced with friends, so she decided to break up with him,” the aforementioned media notes.

In addition, a friend of the young woman would have informed the parents that Allan had “intimidating” behavior, which he expressed through text messages.

The evidence against Allan Gil

At yesterday’s hearing, investigators presented compelling evidence with the intention of bringing charges of femicide against Allan Gil, Ana María’s ex-partner.

Through the recording of security cameras, it was found that A man had been hanging around the young woman’s house since before noon on September 12.

Apparently, this subject, presumed to be Allan Gil, was stalking the young woman’s residence. in a gray car, from which he would have removed the license plates to go unnoticed. This was seen in the sector until 7 p.m.

The medical examination determined that Serrano died from hanging around 4 p.m..

Furthermore, according to local media, the home’s domestic worker reported that Allan visited the young woman that day and asked to see her. However, at that time she was outside.

Hours later, Ana María arrived home and asked the employee if the young man returned, to tell him that she had not arrived yet.

At the end of her day, the worker left for her home and Ana María was left alone in the house, at which point Allan presumably took the opportunity to enter.

The young woman’s family demands justice. Photo: Social networks and archive EL TIEMPO

In interview with CityTv The young woman’s mother pointed out that they hope there is “justice and that the law is followed,” because Ana María’s crime “cannot go unpunished.”

“You can’t go in and kill a beautiful girl and nothing happens,” he said.

In addition, she was emphatic about the family’s intention that their daughter’s case serve as an example so that greater attention is paid to cases of femicides in Latin American countries.

“We want this to not happen again. We don’t know if it is an issue of public policies, if it is an issue of education. That is what we are looking for: how do we make sure this does not happen again? If my testimony is of any use, with that we will have fulfilled part of the mission that Ana María wanted to save lives by being a doctor.“said the mother.

