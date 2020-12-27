JDU has attacked BJP on Sunday without naming it. JDU leader KC Tyagi expressed displeasure over the six party MLAs joining the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, saying it was not a good sign for coalition politics. KC Tyagi said these things during a press conference held in the capital Patna.

JDU national general secretary Sanjay Jha claimed that Arunachal Pradesh will not have an impact in Bihar. JDU MLAs were supporting the government in Arunachal even after such an incident happened, it is a matter of churn. On being targeted by the opposition party on this matter, Sanjay Jha said that he has no more work left. The opposition only dreaming, the government will run with strength for five years. He said that in these five years there is no possibility for anyone.

We express anguish over six JDU MLAs from Arunachal joining Bharatiya Janata Party. This is not a good sign for alliance politics: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi in Patna pic.twitter.com/rs0zCmAevg

JDU was the second largest party in Arunachal Pradesh after BJP. JDU had fielded Akle in the assembly elections held in April 2019. JDU contested 15 seats and won seven. He was second on four and third on three. JDU was at number four on one seat. In the state with 60 assembly seats, BJP got 41 seats, NPEP five and Congress four. In this way JDU became the second largest party there. JDU also won in Itanagar, the state capital. However, despite being the second major party, JDU supported the government from outside instead of sitting in opposition.

This is the first time when a big party has included the MLAs of its allies while in power. It is believed that by including six of the seven MLAs in its party, the BJP has given a strong message to the JDU. The Congress has tightened up on the BJP’s inclusion of JDU MLAs in its party. The Congress has said that the BJP has been breaking the opposition party, but the incident in Arunachal Pradesh has made it clear that now it has started breaking the ally.