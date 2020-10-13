On Tuesday, addressing a virtual rally organized in 24 assembly segments in two sessions from Karpoori Auditorium of JDU headquarters, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fiercely targeted the opposition.

Nitish Kumar said that I work quietly day and night. Some people just speak. For me, the whole of Bihar is a family. You guys have a chance and we are engaged in service, while for some people family means son and daughter. Such people are experts in upliftment of their family, not in the service of the people. Nitish said that if the people of Bihar gave an opportunity for service, each time they have done more work than the previous term. Which is the area that did not work.

CM said that what was done in the field of road, health, education during the 15 years of husband and wife rule? What was the status of the law? We established the rule of law by abolishing Jungleraj. The new generation should tell about the roads in Bihar, what was the condition of the schools. How much was the power supply. People who are not interested in work are propagated. We had said that we will establish the rule of law, will develop with justice, will develop every section and have done so. People talk about development but they do not know how much Bihar has developed. The whole state has grown, no one wants to set up industry here because there is no sea here, so we are working to establish industry at the local level.

Nitish said that worked for the education of girls, this time the number of girls in the matriculation examination was more than boys. Worked to bring the children who were deprived of school to school. We got the schools built. Took the goal of running schools in every panchayat. He discussed in detail the work done by Bihar and Central Government for the relief of the people during the Corona crisis.

Nitish Kumar said in which field he did not work. Development work, social reform work, disaster work. Somebody also knew disaster relief. Work was done to empower all backward, backward, Dalit-Mahadalit, minority, women. What happened to the minorities under husband-wife rule in 15 years. When we came, formed a commission to punish the culprits of the Bhagalpur riot. Relieved the victims and brought the culprits to the end of the sentence. Bihar will become strong and self-reliant with the seven-point-2. We will not leave any work.