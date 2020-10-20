In Bihar, the infighting between the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is not being named. The confusion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) between these two parties is also increasing. JDU has now started increasing pressure on the BJP not to give LJP the seat vacated by the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag should not be included in the cabinet.

In the Bihar Assembly elections, the LJP has decided to go out of the alliance alone and contest elections due to the dispute over the seat-sharing within the NDA. LJP leader Chirag Paswan’s full thrust is against JDU. He is openly opposing Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, the BJP is forced to take strict action against the LJP under the pressure of JDU partner in the alliance. The BJP has termed LJP till vote cut and also warned not to use the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chirag Paswan is not softening

Even after this, Chirag Paswan’s attitude is not soft and he is opening his front against JDU. Chirag, who has described himself as Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, still fails to show his close association with the BJP. However, this is increasing the problem of JDU and it is increasing pressure on BJP to break ties with LJP at the Center. Regarding the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, JDU also says that it will no longer be given to LJP. Not only this, the JDU also wants that instead of Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan should also not be included in the Union Cabinet. If this happens, LJP’s exit from the NDA will be hailed.

BJP kept silence

However, BJP has kept silence on such pressure of JDU for now. She wants to confine the entire issue to the Bihar Assembly elections and will decide her future strategy after the results. Actually the BJP does not want to leave LJP, because it will send a wrong message to the depressed class across the country. Anyway, after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, the Dalit sympathies are currently with the LJP and at the central level it is also getting to the BJP. In such a situation, the BJP does not want to take any hasty decision at the national level regarding LJP under the pressure of JDU.

BJP leaders say that JDU is also making different policies at the state and center levels. The BJP and JDU have a coalition government in the state, but the JDU has not yet joined the central government. In the last Lok Sabha and also in the current Lok Sabha, it refused to join the Modi government. However, the BJP invited him to join the government.