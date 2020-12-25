After the break-up of the party in Arunachal Pradesh and the Bihar Assembly Elections, the ruling JDU is now preparing for its future strategy. Meanwhile, the party’s National Executive and National Council meeting is going to take place. Senior JDU leaders will attend this meeting to be held on 26 and 27 December. The meeting is held in Patna under the leadership of the party’s national president Nitish Kumar. According to the program, there is a meeting of national officials in the evening of 26 December, in which the agenda of the national executive will be set.Today’s meeting will include National President Nitish Kumar as well as Principal General Secretary KC Tyagi, National Organization General Secretary RCP Singh, 8 National General Secretaries of the party, 7 National Secretaries, a Treasurer. The JDU will have its National Executive and National Council meeting on 27 December. The meeting will be held at Karpoori Auditorium of the party’s state office in Patna. The meeting will be attended by party MPs, senior JDU leaders and officials from across the country.

Also Read: Nitish said on BJP’s JDU sabotage- They have gone their way



Officers from different states will be included

On December 27, the meeting of the National Executive will start from eleven o’clock in the morning under the chairmanship of Nitish Kumar. It will include MP and Bihar Pradesh President Bashisht Narayan Singh, MP Lalan Singh, former State President Bijendra Yadav, Executive President Ashok Chaudhary. In this meeting, besides Bihar, prominent leaders of many states including Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland will participate in the meeting.

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar, who came to observe the dream project Lohia Path Chakra, said – work will be completed within a year

National executive meeting to be held after 14 months

According to the information, in this big meeting of JDU, the party will discuss its role in the states where assembly elections are to be held, including in West Bengal. This meeting of the JDU National Executive is taking place after about 14 months. Earlier in October 2019, the meeting was held in Delhi after Nitish Kumar became the national president. This time a meeting is being held at JDU headquarters in Patna. However, just before the JDU National Executive meeting, the party also suffered a major setback.

Bihar: After kidnapping the girl, CM Nitish said on the law and order, said – now the police headquarters will be coming and going.

What will be the party’s stand on the breakdown of MLAs in Arunachal

In Arunachal Pradesh 6 JDU MLAs joined BJP. JDU was the main opposition party in Arunachal Pradesh till now but now 6 MLAs of the party suddenly went to BJP. Nitish Kumar only said about this break that our focus is on the proposed meeting of the party. He has gone on his way. For the time being, what will be the stand of the JDU leadership on this setback to the party in Arunachal Pradesh.