With the thrust of campaigning in the Bihar assembly elections, the leaders of various parties have started personal accusations and counter-allegations against each other. JDU MP from Munger Lok Sabha seat and special leader of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh had gone to campaign in Mokama constituency. Here, he made serious allegations against RJD candidate Anant Singh from this seat while talking to the media.Lalan Singh said that there is a battle of Ram vs Ravana in Mokama Assembly seat. RJD candidate Anant Singh is the symbol of Ravana while JDU candidate Rajeev Lochan Singh is the symbol of Ram. Whenever Rama and Ravana fight, there is no need to tell who wins.

LJP separated from NDA in Bihar election on the advice of father Ram Vilas Paswan: Chirag Paswan claims 78676541

When Lalan Singh was asked that till five-six years ago, Anant Singh became MLA on JDU ticket twice. On this, he said that he is Ravana so he is separated from the party. Now he has moved to the right party ie Ravana’s party RJD. On this, not only Anant Singh but also his party RJD will be destroyed.



In the postpone, the bird also asks before chirping with whom Nitish landed Atal’s ‘soldier’ ​​in order to get permission from him.

Here, let me tell you that from 2005 to 2015, Anant Singh won the assembly elections three times from Mokama on a JDU ticket. Just before the 2015 assembly elections, JDU showed him the way out after Anant Singh was accused of murder. Rajiv Lochan is a former BJP leader. While dozens of serious cases are filed against Anant Singh, Rajiv Lochan’s image is that of a clean leader. Rajiv Lochan and his father have been friends of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

RJD hit back

On the statement of JDU MP Lalan Singh, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that as long as Anant Singh was in JDU, he was Ram, as soon as he came to RJD, these people called him Ravana. Those whose houses are of glass should not throw stones at someone else’s house. People will decide who is Rama and who is Ravana.