The dates for the Bihar assembly elections have been announced. In such a situation, all parties are winning victory. Bihar’s Water Resources Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) national general secretary Sanjay Jha said in a conversation with ABP News that the Nitish government has fulfilled the promise of seven decisions. We will ask for votes on the government’s work.

He said that the people felt that the exodus of laborers in the Corona period would lead to government, but we all quarantined. Disease prevented. According to the nature of their work, the laborers who come from outside will get employment here as well.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sajay Jha said, ‘In 2010 we won 206 seats. Arrows – If the bow was rotated, nothing would have been reduced, otherwise we would have won more. He said that we have held the biggest virtual rally in the coronary. Nitish Kumar’s speech was heard the most. Comparing Lalu Yadav’s tenure, Sanjay Jha said that every Holi, 15 years ago, there was a ruckus on Diwali. In the last 15 years we have not allowed a single massacre. The king kept awake in Bihar, the subjects kept sleeping.

Earlier addressing the press, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said, “In the first 15 years of 2005, only 2.65 lakh hectare irrigation capacity was used, whereas in the 15 years of Nitish ji, irrigation water for more than 17 lakh hectares of land was used. Restoration work is done to deliver. Water has been transported to 4.06 lakh hectares of land in new ways. In the second phase of seven decisions, we will supply irrigation water to every field. This is our resolve.



Regarding the farming of Bihar, he said, ‘We brought three agricultural road maps. The first ran from 2007 to 2012, the second ran from 2012 to 2017, the third from 2017 to 2022, the agricultural road map is still running. In 5 years, Bihar ranks sixth in wheat and rice production in India, third in maize production, and third in vegetable production too.