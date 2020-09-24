Highlights: Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bhore to contest elections

All the parties have declared their candidates for the first phase of Bihar elections. People were waiting for the list of JDU candidates the most. The list has been released on Wednesday evening. But Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently joined JDU, was not named in it. JDU has given ticket to former IPS Sunil Kumar who joined JDU a few days before Pandey. In the ticket race, Sunil Kumar has overtaken Gupteshwar Pandey.

Sunil Kumar is a 1987 batch IPS officer. He retired on July 31 from the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Police Building Construction Corporation. Sunil Kumar was counted among the officers close to Nitish Kumar. After retirement, he joined JDU on August 29. Sunil Kumar has been the junior officer of Pandey ji. But in the political race, he has overtaken Pandey.

JDU has given ticket to former IPS Sunil Kumar from Bhore seat in Gopalganj district. Sunil Kumar’s elder brother Anil Kumar has been an MLA from this seat. For the first time, Anil Kumar became an RJD MLA. In 2015, he contested from Congress. He is currently a sitting MLA from Bhore seat. But after the seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance, this seat has gone to the CPI Male account. In such a situation, Anil Kumar is not contesting this time. Sunil Kumar will contest from this seat on JDU ticket. After getting the ticket, Sunil Kumar has started preparations.

Sunil Kumar has held many important positions

Sunil Kumar’s image is clean. At the same time, he has a very calm attitude. During government service, Sunil Kumar has held several important portfolios. He has also been ADG, DG Homeguard and DG Fire at Police Headquarters. Sunil Kumar has always influenced people with his work. Sunil Kumar started his political career about one and a half months ago.

What is the history of Bhore seat

Actually, this seat of Gopalganj district is safe. If you look at the history of this seat since the year 2000, then in 2000, BJP’s Acharya Vishwanath won the election. In 2005, Anil Kumar, the elder brother of Sunil Kumar, contested on RJD ticket and won. Anil Kumar also won the elections held in October 2005. In 2010, Anil Kumar lost the election to BJP’s Indradev Manjhi. In the 2015 assembly elections, Anil Kumar again contested from Congress and won. This time this seat has gone to Male’s account. In such a situation, it was difficult for Anil Kumar to get a ticket from the Grand Alliance.

Sunil Kumar surpassed Pandey

At the same time, former IPS Sunil Kumar was also in the race for DGP. But at that time Gupteshwar Pandey had won. Now Sunil Kumar has overtaken Gupteshwar Pandey in the election field. Because the plans of Pandey ji to contest the assembly elections have been destroyed.