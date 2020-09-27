State JD (U) chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh has retorted on the statement of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, asking that how many people were given jobs in the 15-year RJD regime. It is alleged that Tejashwi Yadav is now dreaming in the day itself. Will the government not provide jobs? In a daydream, a man talks like this. It was Nitish Kumar’s will to overthrow the 15-year-old Jangraj.

Sanjay Singh said that from 1990 to 2005, the Public Service Commission appointed only 19538 posts under the RJD regime. In 15 years 146 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 1146 Sub Inspectors were reinstated. 15 attendants and 7354 soldiers were reinstated. From 1990 to 2005 only 35499 teachers were employed. But in 15 years, 153100 people have been given permanent jobs as government servants by the Nitish government, including 9595 males and 36785 females.

JDU spokesperson said that 16557 jobs have been given in Bihar Public Service Commission, out of which 4881 are under process. A total of 64436 people have been given jobs in the Staff Selection Commission, of which 17810 are under process. 21946 people have been given jobs in Technical Services Commission. 1209 men and 753 women were given jobs in Bihar Police Under Service Commission. In the Central Selection Council constable recruitment, 35342 men and 13937 women have been given jobs. Currently 49289 are in process. 21166 people have been given jobs in other departments and services. In total, 153100 people have been given jobs, while 61491 are under process.