Highlights: JDU releases list of 115 candidates after seat sharing

RCP Singh said, all classes of people have participation in it

State President Vashistha Narayan Singh made achievements of the government

Many sitting MLAs have been ticketed, Dumran wrestler has also been cut from Dumraon

Patna

The election contest in Bihar has become quite interesting after the seat-sharing in the NDA. October 8 is the last date for nomination for the first phase. At the same time, JDU has released the final list of candidates. JDU has 115 seats in its account. JDU state president Vasistha Narayan Singh has released the list of all the candidates. On this occasion, he has also described the works of Nitish government.

JDU state president Vashistha Narayan Singh while talking to the media has counted the achievements of Nitish Kumar. He said that now electricity and road have reached every village in Bihar. The Modi government’s plans at the Center have reached the poor. Vashistha Narayan Singh said that we are fighting the election alliance. We will win with heavy votes. We are going among the people with regard to the spirit of service.

JDU Principal General Secretary RCP Singh said that the list of 115 candidates that we have prepared has given place to people of all classes and society. This time our leader has emphasized on women empowerment. There is considerable participation of women. This whole thinking is the result of inclusive thinking of our leader.

No problem on lamp

At the same time, leaders have not spoken to the media at the JDU press conference. He ended the press conference just by speaking. During this time only the list of candidates has been released. See the complete list of JDU candidates below…