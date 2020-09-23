Highlights: JDU-BJP drifted in hopes of former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Distressed by the phone of supporters, Gupteshwar Pandey said – be patient

JDU also declared candidate for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha elections

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey made headlines in Sushant case

Patna

Gupteshwar Pandey’s hopes have been revived. JDU has released the list of candidates for Bihar elections. Gupteshwar Pandey’s name was nowhere in this list. After that, speculations were being made that BJP should give them tickets from Buxar. But the BJP has also released the list of candidates. After that, the expectations of Pandey ji have been destroyed. After that on social media people are asking what happened to Pandey ji.

Gupteshwar Pandey joined politics by taking VRS from his job. His supporters were speculating that he would get a ticket from Buxar. But Pandey ji has not felt anything. After this, his supporters are calling him and asking what happened to the ticket. Gupteshwar Pandey is upset with the phone of supporters. He has then clarified on Facebook and asked supporters to be patient.

Gupteshwar Pandey cleaning

Gupteshwar Pandey wrote on Facebook that I am troubled by the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their concern and troubles. After my retirement, everyone hoped that I would contest the election. But I am not contesting the assembly elections this time. There is nothing to be disappointed Be patient. My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in public service all my life. Please be patient and do not call me.

He said that my life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youths of my native land Buxar and all the elders and siblings of the caste religion there. Keep your love and blessings.

Aas also broken from Valmiki Nagar

There were speculations that he would be made the JDU candidate from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election due to lack of tickets for assembly elections. But this hope is also lost again. JDU has also declared candidates for Valmiki Nagar. From there, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, younger son of former MP Vaidyanath Prasad Mahato, has been made a candidate.