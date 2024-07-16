On Monday, July 15, Donald Trump announced his running mate for the presidential elections on November 5 in the United States. It is JD Vance, 39 years old and currently a senator from the state of Ohio. Vance was a harsh critic of Trump, even comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Now, after a severe change of speech, he is a staunch defender of the Republican. Below, we review the profile of who will be the second in command if Trump is re-elected.

