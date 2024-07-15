Donald Trump announces on Social Truth that he has chosen Senator J.D. Vance as vice presidential candidate. The Republican Convention approves. “I have decided that the person best suited to assume the office of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance, of the great state of Ohio“, said the former president. MWho is this young American senator?



Thirty-nine years old, former venture capitalista senator from Ohio for a year, known for his 2016 bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy”an “American Elegy” that tells of a family and a culture (that of Appalachia) in crisis, JD Vance is famous for his strongly pro-Russian positions, and very hostile to the sending of American weapons and money to Ukraine. In December 2023, he said: “Anyone with a brain knows that the conflict in Ukraine will end with negotiations. The idea that Ukraine will push Russia back to the 1991 borders is ridiculous, no one really believed it. Ukraine is functionally destroyed as a country. The American authorities should stop the bloodshed, no longer write blank checks for war.”

In the past had been among the critics of Trump:oEight years ago, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, J.D. Vance was a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Publicly, he called the Republican presidential nominee an “idiot” and said he was “reprehensible.” Privately, he compared him to Adolf Hitler.

He then became one of his strongest supporters. In any case His is a name that can mobilize the base, that can attract the votes of the crucial Rust Belt. but he is also the figure with the least political experience. If Trump were elected and Vance actually became vice president, it would be one of the youngest to hold this position. Not surprisingly, Tucker Carlson, Putin’s recent interviewer, is exulting over his pro-Russian positions: «Vance understands what Trump is aiming for and, unlike the rest of the Republican Party in Washington, he agrees».





The nomination of Trump’s vice presidential candidate was the most anticipated news of the Republican Convention. Everyone was banking on Marco Rubio, senator from Florida. Then the surprise.