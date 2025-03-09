“From his wisdom, the country has devised for me the most insignificant position that has ever devised the imagination of a man.” John Adams He premiered the position of US Vice President in 1789 and, with him, the frustration that accompanies him. Be … The second of the president is to be at the top of power and, at the same time, be insignificant. “It is worth less than a temperate urine bucket,” John Nance Garner, vice president with Franklin Delano Roosevelt between 1933 and 1941, said in eschatological display. Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981). “You are always in the shadow,” added Joe Biden, who spent eight years in office with Barack Obama (2009-2017).

At 40, JD Vance is leaving them all. The current US vice president has not come to sleep fifty nights in the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the second US authority, and has conquered unusual attention. The prominence- he was the one who unleashed it- that he had in the anger last week in the Oval Office with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, is just the opposite that is expected of a vice president. Above all, for Donald Trump’s ‘number’, the star that swallows the light, the largest attention monopolizer that has known modern politics.

Vance clearly showed his role in that episode: loyal lieutenant of the president and, at the same time, his prey dog. His brawl with Zelenski cemented his ancestry with Trump’s bases and consolidates him as his dolphin. The New York billionaire cannot appear to a third mandate – although it does not stop threatening what he will do – and Vance leads all the pools to succeed him.

His presence had already felt before that moment of glory in the White House. First, in campaign, where he landed with a memorable speech at the Republican Convention last July, to later become a Trump connection with the deep America from which he comes. Once at the White House, it has been a whip to boost the president’s agenda. For example, using his short but intense passage through the Senate to press his former republican bench partners to confirm the most controversial nominees of Trump. Above all, for Pete Hegseth’s vote, candidate for Secretary of Defense.

In that process it has been the first time that Vance used the only power that the Constitution gives to the vice president: in its capacity as president of the Senate, the vote unpattered in the upper house to confirm Hegseth. But he also made ‘lobby’ so that there were no Discolos in the vote of two former democrats with a lot of luggage: Robert F. Kennedy for Secretary of Health and Tulsi Gabbard for National Intelligence Director. «In their own way, both represent parts of the new coalition of our party. Do not welcome the cabinet is to insult these new voters, ”he warned them.

Controversy

In these few weeks of Trump administration, Vance has gotten into all the wars he has been able to. It goes with the knife between the teeth regardless of the format: rallies, interviews and social networks, where he is a master of controversy and provocation. There he has engaged with the deputy RO Khannaone of the Democrats of weight in the House of Representatives; He has whipped the judges who have blocked some executive orders from Trump; Despite having converted to Catholicism, he fought with the Episcopal Conference for the immigration policy of his administration; And he has distributed jokes, attacks, memes – he has also been the protagonist of many – everywhere.

Its most popular impact, however, has been in foreign policy. Many in Europe did not have great references about Vance when, in the middle of last month, it was planted in Munich for the Annual Security Conference. They saw an neat guy, careful beard and blue eyes. A peaceful suburbial presence, of a young father who will see the children’s party. Then they finished knowing it: he released an angry rapapopoly to the US European allies; He came out in defense of ultra -right parties; questioned the strength of his democracies; He told them that the enemy is not Russia, the enemy has it “inside.”

Matona diplomacy in four phrases “There is a new sheriff in the city” With Vaquero airs, the US vice president, JD Vance, dispatched at ease at the Munich Security Conference last month by throwing a anger to the leaders of the European Union and warning them that “there is a new sheriff in the city.” «You have not thanks, Zelenski » The reception in Trump’s Oval Office to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, ended up as the Rosary of the Aurora when Vance intervened. With bad ways, he criticized Zelenski and reproached him to have supported Biden and “have not thanks for the help received.” “A country that has not fought in 30 or 40 years” When comparing the security guarantees for Ukraine of the Mineral Agreement with the US, Vance said they were better than the peace troops that “offers any country that has not fought in a war in 30 or 40 years”, in reference to France and the United Kingdom “Ladies with cats and without children”, by Kamala Harris In campaign, Vance gave Trump a disgust when he remembered a 2021 phrase. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he said that USA was led by “ladies with cats and without children who feel bad for their own lives and for the decisions they have made,” in reference to Kamala Harris.

The episodes of Munich and the Oval Office, with Vance as the protagonist in both, have been the confirmation of the foreign policy that has given the Trump administration. Behind this is the idea that the global order built since World War II and at the end of the Cold War, with an US that is the lighthouse of freedom and democracy, with a political, economic and cultural leadership based on international legislation, it no longer serves the interest of Americans. These episodes are the materialization of the policy of ‘America First’ (‘USA first’) of Trump in foreign relations. Trump, who has a transactional sense of things, adheres to it for interest. Those who know them assure that Vance is an ideologue of that vision, which has a direct relationship with its origin.

Between misery and abuse

Vance was famous before being a senator or vice president. He was a successful author with ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’, some memories in which his childhood in impoverished white America, between misery and abuse, with an addicted mother, raised thanks to her grandparents. That is part of the forgotten America that was delivered to Trump in 2016, which promised – and continues to promise – to do the great time again. ‘

The book was published the same year of that surprising electoral victory and Vance’s memoirs became a kind of explanation of the Trump phenomenon. Then, Vance was very critical of Trump. He came to compare with Hitler and said that his policies were “from the immoral to the absurd.”

But Vance became more of Catholicism – to Trumpism. It was the only way to work a political career. And, also, the channel to apply the policies in which he believes. In international relations, the contrary to which the Republican party has defended in a traditional way. For him, the rules system on which the international concert is based is A cover for an American empire that enriches global economic elites, and does so at the expense of impoverished communities as in which he was born.

It is one Protectionist vision in the economic and isolationist in the political, in which the disbursement of tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine is not justified. He has fought it since he reached the Senate, in January 2023. Then, it was an exception among Republican legislators. Now, as in everything that has to do with Trump, they have settled to the position interested in the New York billionaire.

It remains to be seen if Vance will hold the political crusher Trump. Your previous vice president, Mike Pencehe endured until he refused to skip the Constitution to avoid certifying Biden’s victory in 2020. He is now a proscribed of the party. This does not seem to be the future of Vance, to which this prominence has only cemented its presidential status. He has demonstrated unalterable loyalty to the boss and fang – within and out of the US – to defend his policies. He has a great relationship with his eldest son, Don Jr., increasingly with more ancestry in the Maga world. Trumpist bases worship him. His only problem could be statistics. Very few vice presidents happen to their bosses in the White House. The last was George Hw Bush in 1988. The previous one, Martin Van Buren, in 1836.