Once, JD Vance feared that Donald Trump would become “America’s Hitler.” Now, he’s Trump’s pick to be his vice-presidential running mate. But that story is beside the point. Trump and Vance have a lot in common, including this: they’re both con men who despise their supporters. In fact, Vance, despite stiff competition, is arguably the most cynical figure in contemporary American politics. You never know whether Trump believes the false things he says; Vance is smart enough to know that he’s given a political cat for a hare.

And if the Trump-Vance ticket wins, there’s a good chance that, given Trump’s apparent lack of interest in the details of policy and — yes — his age, Vance will, one way or another, end up running the country.

So, about that scam: Vance, now a senator junior from Ohio, talks a lot about his humble origins. But people should read what he wrote in Hillbilly, a rural elegywho shows astonishing contempt for the people he grew up with but who, unlike him, failed to escape the poverty that abounds in small towns. And people should also be aware that, although in his speech at the convention on Wednesday he denounced the “barons of Wall Street,” his rise has been largely orchestrated by a group of tech billionaires; he is a protégé of Peter Thiel.

Hillbilly, a rural elegy It is part personal memoir, part social commentary, and, to be fair, it addresses a real problem. Over the past two generations, something has gone seriously wrong in much of rural and small-town America. There has been a sharp rise in the percentage of working-age men who are unemployed, especially in the East Midwest. Social problems have proliferated; as the economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton have documented, there has been a rise in “deaths of despair,” which they defined as deaths from drugs, alcohol, and suicide.

What has happened? I would focus on the changes in the economy that have undermined the raison d’être of many small towns, a process that began during the Ronald Reagan years and is not unique to our country. The loss of economic opportunity has led, in turn, to social dysfunction, which mirrors the earlier rise in social dysfunction in American cities as urban blue-collar jobs disappeared.

These problems are real, and we should be making a national effort to address the plight of lagging regions. Indeed, the Biden administration has been doing just that, with much of its industrial policy aimed at helping depressed areas. Among other things, up to $575 million in Biden administration aid — funded in part by legislation unanimously opposed by Republicans — will help modernize a steel plant in Vance’s hometown of Middletown, Ohio.

And let’s not forget that many rural Americans only have health insurance because of policies that Republicans fiercely opposed.

But in Hillbilly, a rural elegyVance rejects the “white working-class cultural movement that seeks to blame society or government for problems.” Instead, he argues that there are many white Americans in small towns who have no one to blame but themselves. They are lazy: “You can walk around a city where 30% of young people work less than 20 hours a week and not find a single person who is conscious of his or her own laziness.” They are poorly educated, not because of a lack of opportunity, but because they are unmotivated: “We don’t study as children, and we don’t force our children to study when we become parents.” Imagine the reaction if a liberal Democrat said something like that.

But after entering politics, Vance suddenly decided that the white working class is not lazy, but rather a victim of outside forces. He began vehemently accusing immigrants of taking jobs that should go to the American-born.

One passage in his convention speech seemed to imply that immigrants who have entered the country illegally are responsible for inflation. He understandably failed to acknowledge that inflation has fallen by two-thirds since mid-2022, and that workers without supervisory roles — especially those with low wages — have seen their incomes, on average, rise more than prices.

In fact, immigrants are not taking our jobs. Unemployment among natives remains near an all-time low. To the extent that native-born Americans are leaving the workforce, it is largely because the baby-boom generation is retiring.

And it is especially curious that he blames immigrants for the problems in rural and small-town America, which began long before the recent surge in immigration, and where even now relatively few immigrants are seen. In Vance’s home state, only 5 percent of the population is foreign-born, compared with 40 percent in New York.

In any case, there is no reason to believe anything Vance says about supporting the working class. His book makes clear that, at least to some extent, he despises those who have not achieved something comparable to his professional career. He may have grown up in poverty, but he is now nothing more than a clever and unscrupulous politician who uses his background to obscure the extent to which he represents the values ​​and interests of the plutocrats.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in economics. © The New York Times, 2024. Translation by News Clips

