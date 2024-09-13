Home policy

Donald Trump is convinced that he can end the war in Ukraine. His running mate JD Vance explains that Trump’s personality plays a role in this.

New York City – Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance is certain: If the Republican US election win and run for another term as president, then he will end the Ukraine WarHe explains this after the TV duel in the The Shawn Ryan Show-Podcast released on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Trump and his team have raised this issue. Trump has previously claimed that he could end the war “within 24 hours”. Both Moscow and Kiev reacted skeptically to this. During the TV debate, he spoke again on the subject and said that if he won the election he would be able to negotiate an agreement before taking office. “I will settle it (the war, editor’s note) before I even become president.”

To achieve this, he would Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky speak. “I will bring them together.” The war would never have happened if he had won the 2020 election, he continued. Reports said he wanted to get Ukrainian President Zelensky to hand over parts of Ukraine to Russia.

Vice-candidate JD Vance: Trump could end Ukraine war with a Putin deal

Now his vice president, Vance, has also spoken out on the subject, saying that possible peace talks with Trump could include a “heavily fortified” demilitarized zone on the borders of both countries. “We need someone that people are afraid of. You have to worry that if Donald Trump says something, or Kamala Harris something says they really mean it. But with Trump you believe that, with Harris you don’t believe that.”

“I think it will look like this: Trump will sit down and say to the Russians, Ukrainians, Europeans: You have to think about what a peaceful agreement could look like. And that might look like the current demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine, which will become a kind of demilitarized zone.” Vance did not say where this demarcation line, a provisionally agreed border between the two states, and demilitarized zone will run. But it should be “strongly fortified” “so that the Russians do not invade again.”

“In Russia, people are afraid of him”: Donald Trump’s personality offers an advantage

With this solution, Ukraine would retain its independent sovereignty and Russia would receive a guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine by not joining the NATO or other allied institutions. “That’s roughly what the deal will ultimately look like,” Vance said. Trump could, in Vance’s words, bring about an agreement “very quickly.” Because “in Russia they are afraid of him, in Europe they are worried about him because they know that he really means what he says.” He continued: “The answer is, we will not solve the war, but we can at least end it.”

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris does not know what she is doing, Vance said. “So their policy is to solve the problem with money and hope that the Ukrainians can achieve a military victory that even the Ukrainians say they cannot achieve.”

Possibility of peace talks has failed several times in the past

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in 2022, the possibility of peace talks has been considered several times, but ended unsuccessfully. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Chinese Foreign Minister during talks with Chinese politicians in St. Petersburg Newsweek declared that he was open to peace talks. In this context, he signalled his support for a six-point peace plan that China and Brazil presented in May.

This calls for concrete measures for a peace solution and includes, among other things, a call to de-escalate the situation and refrain from expanding the battlefield. Both countries set conditions for peace talks. On Russia’s side, this includes Ukraine accepting the loss of the territories occupied by Russia and giving up its application for NATO membership. Ukraine, on the other hand, is demanding a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from its territory, including Crimea. The demands also include reparations, accountability for Russian war crimes and assurances of its sovereignty. (gel)