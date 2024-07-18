The Republican Party’s vice presidential candidate, JD Vance made his debut on Wednesday as Donald Trump’s “number two” with a speech full of winks towards the key states of the country’s Midwest, that the New York tycoon needs to shore up to return to the White House, and with several criticisms of President Joe Biden.

The Ohio senator, chosen by Trump as his running mate last Monday after months of uncertainty, He appeared before the Republican National Convention to accept his nomination hours after his campaign snubbed an invitation to debate extended to him by the current vice president, Democrat Kamala Harris.

During his speech, Vance praised his boss’s “extraordinary vision,” asked for applause for his mother, a former addict “abstinent for 10 years,” and paid tribute to his late grandmother, a woman who raised him and owned 19 firearms.

“I officially accept the nomination to be Vice President of the United States,” he exclaimed, applauded by the nearly 1,400 party delegates. and Trump himself, watching from the stands at Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, one of the states that Republicans hope to snatch from the Democrats.

Vance, 39, was full of praise for the Republican leader, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday. “I will never take for granted the trust he has placed in me. What an honor to help him realize the extraordinary vision he has for the country,” he said of his mentor.

His speech, which was somewhat weak at times, nevertheless embodies Vance’s change of stance. Years ago, he was a harsh critic of Trump, comparing him to Hitler, but later he followed the wishes of the New York magnate like almost the entire party.

Trump chose this conservative politician from a list that included names such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, or that of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin.

The goal is to portray the Ohio senator as an example of personal achievement and a symbol of the American dream in order to attract the vote of the working classes in the Midwest of the country, a key Democratic stronghold for winning the elections on November 5.

Vance came from a humble family in Middletown, Ohio, but enlisted in the Navy, managed to study at the prestigious Yale University and published a best-selling autobiography entitled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’.

JD Vance’s criticism of President Joe Biden

Trump’s ‘number two’ understood his mission and dedicated a good part of his speech to reviewing his career and accusing the Democrats, especially the current president, Joe Biden, for having promoted for decades policies that have led to the closure of factories and the impoverishment of the industrial engine of the Midwest.

“I promise the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and every corner of the nation that I will be a vice president who will never forget where he came from,” he said.

No more foreign labor imports. We will fight for American citizens, their jobs and their wages

“We’re done catering to Wall Street. We’re going to engage with the working person,” he said, and accused President Joe Biden of making the United States “weaker and poorer.”

"We will fight for American citizens, their jobs and their wages," he said.

“We will protect the wages of American workers and prevent the Chinese Communist Party from building its middle class on the backs of American citizens,” he added.

This conservative, who will turn 40 next month, would be the third youngest vice president in history – and one of the least experienced. if Trump wins in November.

Tall, bearded and blue-eyed, Trump has been a staunch opponent of aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Without addressing the issue directly, he pledged Wednesday to ensure his allies “share the burden of maintaining peace in the world.”

“No more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of American taxpayers,” he added.



Known critic of the wave of migration affecting the United States, He also accused the Democratic government of having “flooded this country with millions of illegal immigrants.”

His comments were criticized by President Joe Biden’s campaign team.

“Backed by Silicon Valley and the billionaires who bought his election as vice president, Vance is Project 2025 in human form: an agenda that puts extremism and the ultra-rich before our democracy,” they said.

“It is working families and the middle class that will suffer” if he wins, they added.

Republicans continue to sail with the wind of the polls in their favour, boosted by Trump’s victory in the debate and his reaction to his assassination attempt, while Democratic unity cracks further every day.

Biden’s weakened image suffered a new blow on Wednesday because not only was it revealed that he has Covid-19 and that he will agree to withdraw if he is diagnosed with any medical condition, but it was also leaked that the Democratic leader in the Senate, his friend Chuck Schumer, has privately asked him to throw in the towel.