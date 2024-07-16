Home page politics

From critic to vice president: JD Vance is Donald Trump’s running mate. The hardliner does not hold back with his radical positions, especially on women.

Milwaukee- Donald Trump was held at the party conference republican officially as presidential candidate for the US election 2024 elected – and after a long wait he has chosen his running mate: JD Vance, a former Trump critic. But the Republican right-winger is not only controversial because of his short and steep political career, but also because of his controversial positions.

From critic to vice president for the 2024 US election: Vice candidate Vance compared Trump to Hitler

Vance was still an outspoken critic during Trump’s term in office. The then supporter of the “Never Trump” movement called the former president “dangerous,” an “idiot,” and compared him to Hitler, among other things. However, this opinion had changed when he himself stepped into the political spotlight six years later – and courted Trump as a supporter. Since his victory in the 2022 congressional elections, he has represented his home state of Ohio in the Senate. Vance is now Trump’s running mate.

The ex-president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has spoken out in favor of Vance as vice president, reported CNNHe argued that Vance could appeal to working-class voters, especially in swing states. The running mate spent his childhood in a poor town in Ohio’s Rust Belt. Trump Jr. also pointed out that Vane’s wife Usha Chilukuri – the child of Indian immigrants – was someone who could appeal to minority voters.

“Sanctity of marriage”: Trump’s vice president JD Vance believes women should stay in violent relationships

Vance is known not only for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” but also for his political statements. In 2022, the hardliner said people should be more willing to stay in an unhappy marriage for the sake of their children – and seemed to suggest that in some cases “even violent” marriages should be continued, reported ViceVance claimed that people today “change their spouses like they change their underwear” and that this has harmed a whole generation of children in the long run. This is against the “sanctity of marriage.”

The vice-candidate also clearly positions himself on the abortion debate in the USA – unlike Trump, who has suddenly become more cautious in this election campaign and wants to leave responsibility to the states. As a senator, Vance consistently votes against Democrats cited laws, such as the protection of abortion law and access to abortion, NBCNewsVance called the success of an initiative for safe abortion measures in Ohio a “punch in the gut.”

Political hardliner: Vice candidate Vance is against Ukraine aid and donates to Capitol stormers

As a supporter of the Republican right, Vance pursues a populist-nationalist agenda. He has spoken out publicly against financial support for Ukraine. The hardliner takes the position that Ukraine should hand over parts of its land to Russia in order to create peace – without foresight as to what consequences this could have on geopolitics.

I have to honestly admit: I am not really interested in what is happening in Ukraine.

At the same time, Vance also believes that Trump’s 2020 election victory was stolen. Whether he would accept an election defeat this yearis unclear. If they see any problems, they would challenge them using “constitutional procedures,” Vance said NBCNews“But if it is a free and fair election, we will respect the results.”

In addition, Vance was involved in a fundraiser for those accused of January 6 – the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters. According to NBCNews he claimed that “dozens” of people “who have not even been charged with a crime” were being held in “Washington DC jails” pending trial. This was not true: every person in custody was being charged.

Assassination attempt on Trump: Vance blames Biden for shooting

What tone Vance might ultimately adopt in Trump’s election campaign, he already made clear after the assassination attempt on the presidential candidate clear: Instead of calling for unity in the country like other politicians, he gave US President Biden personally blamed for the attack. On the X platform, Vance wrote that the Democrat’s election campaign was entirely focused on portraying Trump as an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. US media are therefore already calling Vance a “bulldog,” a vice president who will step in for Trump at any time. (dpa/hk)