Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

The election campaign ahead of the 2024 US election is drifting more and more towards the personal track. JD Vance had to learn this the hard way at the Democratic Party convention.

Chicago – True to the saying “Do unto others as tit for tat”: US politicians have called for the four-day Democratic Party convention in Chicago to US election 2024 against the Republican ex-president and renewed candidate for this office, Donald Trumpas well as his running mate JD Vance, were shot with rhetorical poison arrows.

JD Vance gets back at him before the 2024 US election: Fake sex story hits the Democratic Party convention

They brought up a topic: “Couch-Gate”. In July of this year, a user on X spread the rumor that Vance had written on three pages of his memoirs about having sex on a couch between two pillows with a latex glove. An allegation that turned out to be false. On pages 179 to 181 in his Book Vance reported on his first days as a student at the University of Ohio.

Donald Trump’s Republican vice-candidate, JD Vance, has to endure plenty of ridicule and scorn at the Democratic Party convention ahead of the 2024 US election. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

But the fact that the couch story about Vance that went viral is fake does not stop the politicians of the Democratic Party from making fun of Vance anyway. Probably also because he and Trump have repeatedly made fun of the Democratic candidate in the recent past. Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz and got personal and resorted to conspiracy theories.

US politician does not trust JD Vance to change Couch before 2024 US election

Colorado Democratic Representative Jason Crow spoke on Thursday (22 August) on the stage of the DemocratsParty convention about his time as a paratrooper. Crow was deployed for the USA in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Looking back, he said: “I have seen what makes America really strong and secure. That is not tough talk, it is not chest-beating. Because in war, talk is cheap.” Before Crow made a punchline against Vance: “Believe me. I know a couch commander when I see one.” Vance himself served for six months as a private in the Iraq war for the USA.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

And Crow’s party colleague, Elizabeth Warren, followed up in her speech: “Do you trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to take care of your family? I wouldn’t even trust them to move my couch.” Both received plenty of laughter and applause in the United Center.

At the beginning of August, Walz had already used the couch story as a rhetorical hook to ridicule Vance immediately after his introduction as the Democratic vice-candidate: “I have to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get up from the couch and show up.”

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Vance may not be bothered by the jokes about him at the Democratic Party Convention, including from a talk show superstar, but he recently offered himself the target of further ridicule and mockery ahead of the 2024 US election. Trump’s vice president made a bizarre appearance in a donut shop. (pls)