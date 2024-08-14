According to the text’s rapporteur, Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), there will be an increase in the rate from 15% to 20%

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), anticipated this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) that the final report of the tax relief agreement will include the JPC (Interest on Equity), with an increase in the rate from 15% to 20%. According to the congressman, this is a “warranty device” to cover the tax waiver, which will be up to R$ 26 billion in 2024.

According to the senator, there will be “complaint”, but the Treasury, headed by the minister Fernando Haddadit is not “willful”. There are no estimated values, however, of how much the increase in JPC may result in revenue. The additional tax charge will be made from January 2025, when the re-taxation of the 17 sectors of the economy will begin.

To justify the inclusion of the increase in the JPC rate, Jaques Wagner stated that the measures proposed by Congress, such as the repatriation of resources and updating of assets, have “limits”.

The congressman also stated that it is a better alternative than CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income), since the latter would have “effect” over many economic sectors.

“Once the money is repatriated and the assets are updated, the measures are exhausted. The Ministry of Finance has to have a greater safety margin than all of us.“, he said.

The Government leader’s report will be presented this Wednesday (14th August). The deadline set by STF (Supreme Federal Court) for the government and Congress to reach an agreement expires in September 11th.

SENATE RESISTANCE

The inclusion of the JCP with an increase in the tax rate in the tax relief agreement will face resistance in the Senate, as the Upper House rejected the possibility of changing the tax burden.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), had already criticized the proposal to increase CSLL to compensate for the payroll tax waiver.

At the time, Pacheco said that “it even seemed like a desire [do governo] to raise taxes”.