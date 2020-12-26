JCB collided between Rupamau and Rae Bareli station on Friday evening from the third AC coach of Begumpura Express coming from Varanasi to Lucknow. Due to this many glass of his B-1 coach was broken. Due to the breaking of glass, there was chaos in the passengers traveling in the coach. Following the information of the coach’s TTE, DRM Sanjay Tripathi has ordered an inquiry into the accident along with replacing the damaged glass of the coach.Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is doing the doubling of railway line near Rupamau station of Northern Railway. JCB stood unsafely on the side of the line due to the negligence of the contractor. Meanwhile, as soon as 5.23 pm, the 02237 Begampura Express passed through Rupamau, while the front of the JCB parked on the side of the line collided with the side of the coach.

When the glass collapsed due to the collision of JCB, the passengers traveling in the coach got their hands and feet in fear of any untoward incident. Along with this, the sheet of the coach was also damaged in many places. An initial joint report has been prepared under the supervision of the traffic superintendent, the railroad inspector and the carriage and wagon department and sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force.

DRM replaced broken glass at Charbagh station

As soon as DRM Sanjay Tripathi of Northern Railway came to know about this, he arranged for the damaged glass to be replaced after the Begumpura Express stopped at Charbagh station. At 6.55 pm, the most damaged glass of B-1 coach of Begampura, which came on platform seven, was replaced by the train at 8.05 pm.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter as soon as a coach of the Begumpura Express gets information about hitting the JCB side. There were no injuries to any passengers. The train has been sent after replacing damaged glass. RVNL officers have been summoned in the division. Sanjay Tripathi (DRM, Northern Railway, Lucknow Division)

At the same time, DRM instructed the Chief Project Manager of RVNL to go to the spot. Calling a report on the entire incident, he has called a meeting of RVNL officers on Saturday as well as branch officers of various departments including safety, engineering and operating. In the meeting, every step to save such accidents will be discussed.

GM will take RVNL officers’ class

Reliable sources of the railway claim that when GM Ashutosh Gangal came to know about the incident, he has not instructed DRM Sanjay Tripathi to take strict action on the whole matter. With this, GM has summoned RVNL officers to Delhi on Sunday. It is believed that the RVNL will be kept vigilant and its accountability will also be fixed during the work to be done along the line.

Loco pilot and guard are not aware of the accident

Surprisingly, the train’s guard RA Yadav and loco pilot Lalta Prasad could not even get the information about hitting the JCB with the coach. Whereas in Rupamau, a cation was also installed for the sake of vigilance. The loco pilot has said in his written statement that my train arrived at Rupamau at 5.05 am. 02876 Begampura left at 5.16 am after the crossing of Nilanchal Express. At Rae Bareli station, no one informed them about this.

On the other hand, Guard RA Yadav has said in a written statement that he was asked by the Safety Controller at 6.03 pm whether the JCB collided with the train. In response to which they have also said that there is no information. He has made this statement noted to the station master at Charbagh station.