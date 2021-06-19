Julius Caesar Chávez, former Mexican professional boxer, will definitely hang the gloves before Male Camacho Jr. in the exhibition fight to be held this Saturday, June 19 at the Jalisco Stadium, a place where he will share the billboard with his sons Omar and Julio César Chávez Jr.

The legend commented that in a round of the contest the protective mask will be removed despite the risks That this might imply, but it is the way in which he seeks to say goodbye to his hobby that has so supported him.

For his part, the Puerto Rican recognized the great rival he will face, whom he considered the best boxer in the world; therefore, he will give his best in memory of his father.

“For me Julio César is the best boxer in the world, land I have a lot of respect (…) I know that my dad will look down on Saturday”, He mentioned Male Camacho Jr.

Both athletes promised to give a great show in the exhibition fight that will begin at 10:00 p.m. and will be broadcast through Aztec 7.

.