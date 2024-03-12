Overview of the JBS Seara meat group company in the city of Lapa, Paraná | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

Two giants in the meat industry, the Brazilian JBS and the American Tyson Foods, agreed to make million-dollar settlements in collective labor actions, in which they are accused of withholding the wages of workers in factories where food is produced for years. The total value reaches US$127 million (approximately R$633 million).

The case is decided in Colorado, United States, and is considered one of the largest settlements ever made in the American state.

According to the thousands of plaintiffs in the lawsuits, who worked in more than 140 factories, there was a years-long conspiracy between JBS, Tyson and other companies to keep wages low. The workers claimed that the global meat trading giants violated antitrust law by exchanging confidential compensation information in meetings and research.

According to the agency ReutersJBS, the world's largest beef producer, agreed to pay US$55 million (R$274 million), and Tyson, based in the state of Arkansas, US$72.25 million (R$359.7 million).

Other companies involved, Perdue, previously agreed to pay US$1.25 million (R$6.2 million), and Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods committed to pay a total of US$10 million (R$49.9 million). ) to conclude the litigation.