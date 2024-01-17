At 70 years old, the company is one of the largest in the world in the food sector and generates 2.1% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, according to Fipe

At age 70, the JBS has a trajectory marked by growth, innovation and the production of wealth that positively influences various sectors of the Brazilian economy. A survey produced by Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) shows that the company and its respective production chains moved, in 2021, the equivalent of 2.1% of the national GDP (Gross Domestic Product), or R$155 billion, and contributed to the creation of 2 .73% of the country's jobs, or 2.9 million jobs. The company is the largest employer in the country, with 152 thousand employees, 270 thousand of whom are worldwide.

The positive effects can be more easily exemplified at a regional level. According to data from the most recent Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the Central-West grew more than twice as much as the country in terms of population. While Brazil has increased its population by 0.53% per year since 2010, the rate in the region, formed by Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás and the Federal District, was 1.23% in the same period.

Cross-checking the data shows the reach and positive impact that JBS has for the country and, especially, for the regions where it is located, such as the Central-West. Fipe's calculations were based on the 2020-2021 biennium and considered the initial effect (from the units themselves), the direct effect (relationships with direct input suppliers), the indirect effect (impacts throughout the entire supply chain ) and the income effect (induction of economic activity). JBS has production units in more than 130 Brazilian municipalities.

The survey highlights, for example, the Barra do Garças factory, in Mato Grosso. For every 100 jobs in the unit, another 597 are created in input suppliers, 227 in the state of Mato Grosso and 370 in the rest of Brazil, according to Fipe calculations.

In the so-called indirect effect, considering the impacts throughout the entire supply network, an additional 1,175 jobs are created, 319 in Mato Grosso and 856 in other states in the country. In the next stage, the income effect, inducing economic activity, adds 451 vacancies, 83 in Mato Grosso and 368 in the rest of the country. In total, there are 2,323 jobs out of 100 vacancies in Barra do Garças.

“For us, who will turn 70 in 2023, this study is extremely important, due to the evidence it presents of how the food sector is positive for the country. It creates many direct and indirect jobs, in addition to having a long chain of suppliers and customers, stimulating a large portion of the economy”, says Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS.

Global value-added company

If JBS began, in the interior of Goiás, producing only beef protein, today it is one of the largest food companies in the world, with 270 thousand employees, 150 brands, 600 production units and 350 thousand customers in 190 countries. In particular, over the last 15 years, the company's expansion has sought to create a diversified and global platform of products, which include the most diverse types of proteins, such as poultry, pork, fish and plant-based.

Furthermore, the investments had a particular concern: adding value. Examples of this are the global brands that are part of the company's portfolio, such as Wild Fork, Pilgrim's, Vivera, Rigamonti, Huon, Primo, Biotech Foods, Moy Park and many others.

This strategy is also present in Brazil, and Seara is a great example. The acquisition of the company in 2013 was an important step for JBS in its trajectory of strong brands, with diversified products and added value.

In 2023, two new factories with this production profile were opened in Rolândia, northern Paraná. These plants are the result of an investment of R$1 billion and occupy an area of ​​257 thousand square meters, employing 4,500 employees. The new units will allow Seara to expand its strategy in value-added goods, particularly in the chicken breaded segment, in which it already holds more than 30% of the market share, and in the sausage segment.

Friboi also follows this vision. The company, focused on beef protein, was a pioneer in the work of adding value to its products and strengthening its brands. Recently, JBS resumed operations at the Friboi unit in the city of Diamantino, in Mato Grosso, which suffered a fire in June last year. During the period in which the site was inactive, all 1,300 employees were kept on the company's staff. Now, the plant is restarted with the potential for 3,000 employees and to supply products to the main markets, including the most demanding lines in the brand's portfolio.

