According to the company, the Seara unit in Rolândia, Paraná, is a reference in the country and has technologies that optimize the incubation process

A JBS, one of the largest food companies in the world, invested R$135 million to resume operations at a broiler chicken hatchery, located in the city of Rolândia, in the north of Paraná. The recovery and modernization project was carried out after a fire that hit the site in 2023.

The unit has the capacity to process 16 million fertile eggs per month, which represents 12% of the birds produced by the harvest, which is part of the company's brand portfolio. According to the company, it is the largest hatchery in the country.

Occupying an area of ​​16,314 m², based on the technology used, the space is capable of carrying out single-stage incubation, with eggs placed and removed from the machines all at the same time, during each incubation cycle. According to JBS, this technique optimizes production, as it allows the entire structure to be cleaned and disinfected at the end of each procedure, raising the quality standard of the process.

Following the principles of animal welfare, the hatchery has greater environmental control, favoring the development of embryos with greater quality and efficiency. To this end, the unit is equipped with a climate control room, alarm system and environmental monitoring, in addition to having cameras throughout the complex. Fire control instruments were also installed.

Operations at the site are expected to resume in the 2nd half of February. It is worth noting that the reconstruction works lasted 10 months and, throughout the process, 200 jobs were created. With the resumption of activities, the unit will have 155 employees.

According to Seara's agricultural executive manager, Vamiré Luiz Sens Júnior, the reconstruction of the hatchery was focused on providing a modernized operation. “Everything was designed to ensure excellent levels of efficiency and optimization of natural resources. In addition to process improvements, incubation carried out closer to the farms reduces the time it takes to move eggs and chicks, resulting in an even better service to our integrated partners“, he said.

The broiler “nursery” will serve municipalities in the north of Paraná, such as Campo Mourão, Santo Inácio and Jaguapitã, but is also able to serve other cities, if necessary.

In the context of sustainability, the incubator unit will be able to save 200 thousand liters of water per month, provided by the installation of the reverse osmosis process. The technique filters water already used using specific equipment to retain particles and physical and microbiological pollutants. This allows the use of distilled water in the complex's processes.

This content was produced and paid for by JBS.