In 2021, JBS and the production chains linked to the company in Brazil moved the equivalent of 2.10% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), in addition to having contributed to the creation of 2.73% of jobs in the country. Read the group’s official statement (full – 143 KB).

The data are from a survey by Fipe (Foundation Institute of Economic Research). A research was conducted by the professor of Economics at USP (University of São Paulo) Eduardo Amaral Haddad and by the founder of nereus (Center for Regional and Urban Economics at the University of São Paulo) Carlos Roberto Azzoni.

According to the study, the company has production units in more than 130 municipalities. This would contribute to the “wealth generation in the interior of the country”.

JBS has 145 thousand cworkers in its units, distribution centers and offices. The survey states, however, that the number of vacancies in the production chains linked to the company adds up to 2.9 million people.

According to the CEO Global at JBS, Gilberto Tomazoni, the study shows how the food industry is “positive” for Brazil. “It generates many direct and indirect jobs, in addition to having a long chain of suppliers and customers, stimulating a large portion of the economy”declared Tomazoni.

The unprecedented survey commissioned by JBS was produced via Center for Regional and Urban Economics at USP during 2022. The objective: to measure the socioeconomic importance of activities involving JBS, one of the largest food companies in the world. The numbers were calculated on the biennium 2020-2021.

The researchers considered:

the initial effect (from the units themselves);

the direct effect (relationship with direct suppliers of inputs);

the indirect effect (impacts along the entire supply chain);

the income effect (induction of economic activity).

The study also took into account public and private information to measure the size of the JBS production chain. Factors such as production, capital, household consumption, exports, inputs, labor and land were considered.