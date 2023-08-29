Sponsored Contenti Sponsored Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/conteudo-patrocinado/ 08/29/2023 – 1:13 pm

With 70 years of activities, the JBS demonstrates, through its high performance, the positive impact of the food industry on the country’s economy. An unprecedented study developed by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) in partnership with the Regional and Urban Economy Center of the University of São Paulo (NEREUS) pointed out that between 2020 and 2021, the company and its production chains were responsible for moving the equivalent to 2.10% of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in addition to generating 2.73% of jobs in the country.

The survey, carried out during 2022, was based on the Company’s performance in the 130 municipalities in the country where it has production units. In the survey, the researchers considered the relationship with direct suppliers of inputs, the impacts along the entire supply chain and on income generation.

Using public and private information, the study mapped and calculated, through input-output modeling analysis, a series of interconnected sectors such as production, capital, household consumption, exports, inputs, labor and land, among others. 67 sectors and 127 products were analyzed.

In this way, it was possible to arrive at the size of the production chain of all activities linked to the Company and determine the importance of each group of activities.

“This study is extremely important, due to the evidence it presents, of how JBS’ operations are positive for the country. They generate many direct and indirect jobs, in addition to having a long chain of suppliers and customers, stimulating a large portion of the economy”, explains Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS.

Income generation in the interior of Brazil

One of the main conclusions of the Fipe study is that JBS’ operations in hundreds of municipalities across the country leverage economic growth not only in the host cities of its units, but also result in increased productivity in neighboring municipalities, boosting new jobs and, consequently, the income generation of the population in the interior of the country.

One of the examples, found in the research, of the impact of a JBS production unit on the generation of jobs, was the municipality of Barra do Garças, in Mato Grosso. There, for every 100 jobs generated by JBS, another 597 jobs are created among input suppliers, 227 in the state and 370 in the rest of Brazil.

In the so-called indirect effect, which considers the impacts along the entire supply chain, another 1,175 jobs are generated. Being 319 in Mato Grosso and 856 in the other states of the country. In the next stage, the income effect, of inducing economic activity, 451 more vacancies, 83 in Mato Grosso and another 368 in the rest of the country. In all, 2,323 jobs are created from those 100 initial vacancies generated in Barra do Garças.

Millions of people impacted

JBS currently has 145,000 employees in its units, distribution centers and offices, consolidating its position as one of the companies that employ the most in Brazil. But the number of jobs linked to the Company’s production chains is still hundreds of times greater. According to the survey carried out by Fipe, it reaches the mark of 2.9 million people.

JBS around the world

Globally, the Company has more than 260,000 employees in production units and offices in countries such as the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, in addition to Brazil.

JBS has a diversified platform of types of products such as poultry, pork, beef, fish and sheep, in addition to plant-based and cultured protein. The Company also invests in correlated businesses, such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wraps, solid waste management solutions, recycling and transport, with a focus on the circular economy.