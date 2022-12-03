The company was already an exclusive customer of TriOak Foods since 2017; value of the negotiations was not informed

the food company JBS announced on this Friday (Dec.2.2022) a partnership to acquire “certain assets” from the US pork producer and grain trader TriOak Foods🇧🇷 The value of the negotiations, however, was not informed.

According to communicated, the partnership took place because both companies already have a history of joint business. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the TriOak team“, says the subsidiary of JBS in the USA. “Agricultural real estate assets in Iowa are not included in the transaction”he added.

The Brazilian company has been TriOak’s exclusive customer for the US pork market since 2017.

“Today’s announcement is in line with our company’s strategy to consistently provide the highest quality pork to our customers and consumers.”said Matthew Turner, DVM, head of live pork at JBS USA.

“As a longtime exclusive pork supplier to JBS USA, TriOak Foods has a proven track record of maintaining the highest standards of animal health, welfare and product quality. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the TriOak team.”🇧🇷

In the United States, JBS has around 11,000 employees. In 2017, the company bought the North American Plumrose, of pork. In total, the company operates in the US with 5 pork processing facilities, a value-added meat processing facility, two genetics facilities and 3 production facilities.