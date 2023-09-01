The company’s manufacturing plants contribute to the creation of 2.9 million direct and indirect jobs, shows a Fipe survey

The production chain linked to the industrial activity of JBS is capable of moving BRL 155 billion of the national GDP (Gross Domestic Product), equivalent to 2.1% of the total for 2021. In addition to value, the company’s manufacturing plants contribute to the creation of direct, indirect and induced jobs in several regions, with 2.9 million jobs linked to the company’s production chain.

The data are from a survey produced by the Fipe (Foundation Institute of Economic Research) via nereus (Nucleus of Regional and Urban Economics of the University of São Paulo), based on the measurement of the socioeconomic importance of activities related to the food producing group.

The numbers involve the direct and indirect effects of the company’s operations, including values ​​from the units themselves, amounts for suppliers, impact along the supply chain and induction of economic activity.

The study, released in August 2023, was coordinated by professors of Economics at USP (University of Sao Paulo) Eduardo Amaral Haddad It is Carlos Roberto Azzoniusing data from 2021. The work spanned the entire year of 2022.

Read the infographic about JBS’s impact on the economy.

Through public and private information, it was possible to reach the size of the production chain of all activities related to the company and determine the importance of each group of activities. Production, capital, family consumption, exports, inputs, labor and land, among other factors, were included in the calculation. 67 sectors and 127 products were analyzed.

JBS has production units in more than 130 municipalities, which contributes to the promotion of wealth in the interior of the country, highlights the survey. “For us, who as a company are celebrating 70 years in 2023, this study is extremely important, due to the evidence it presents, of how the food industry is positive for the country”, said the Global CEO of JBS, Gilberto Tomazoni.

The benefit of JBS activities extends to neighboring cities, according to the analysis, because of the effect on jobs and wages. The CEO points out that this conclusion shows the company’s contribution and strength in each region where it is installed. “JBS creates many direct and indirect jobs, in addition to having a long chain of suppliers and customers, stimulating a large portion of the economy“, he said.

Multiplication of jobs

JBS has 145,000 employees in units, distribution centers and offices. But the number of vacancies linked to the production chains goes further, adding up to the 2.9 million jobs surveyed by Fipe. The data corresponds to 2.7% of the total number of jobs created in the country.

Using the example of Barra do Garças (MT), it is possible to understand the impact of a JBS production unit on job creation. The industrial unit contributes BRL 535 million to the country’s economy and for every 100 jobs at the manufacturing plant, another 597 are created at input suppliers, 227 in the State and 370 in the rest of Brazil.

In the so-called indirect effect, of impacts along the entire supply chain, there are over 1,175 jobs, 319 in Mato Grosso and 856 in other states of the country. In the next stage, the income effect, of inducing economic activity, has 451 more vacancies, 83 in Mato Grosso and 368 in the country. In all, there are 2,323 jobs in the value chain at the Barra do Garças unit.

This content was produced and paid for by JBS.