by Roberto Machel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The food company JBS signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the King’s Group through its subsidiary Rigamonti, advancing in premium Italian charcuterie brands, with an investment of US$92.5 million, from according to a statement to the market on Monday.

With the acquisition, the largest meat producer in the world takes over the four factories of the King’s Group in Italy, two in the province of Parma, one in Vicenza and the fourth in Udine, in addition to the entire operation in the United States, which includes a plant dedicated to slicing pieces in New Jersey.

The transaction guarantees JBS a presence in the three largest regions in Italy that produce charcuterie specialties with DOP and IGP (Protected Designation of Origin and Protected Geographical Indication) seals and is strategic for expansion in the United States, Europe and other regions.

“This acquisition follows the strategic direction of growing in products with very high added value. It places us among the leaders of Italian salumeria and leverages the commercial strategy in the United States, where we are investing 200 million dollars in an Italian specialties factory”, said the global CEO of JBS, Gilberto Tomazoni, in a statement.

JBS mentioned that it is building a new factory for Italian specialties in Columbia, Missouri, which is expected to go into operation in 2022.

The business in Italy also includes the commercial operation of two historic brands, known for their high quality in the delicatessen market: King’s, founded in 1907 in Sossano, and the Principe brand, founded in 1945 in Trieste.

The company also holds a 20% stake in Piggly, considered the first producer of sustainable and 100% antibiotic-free pigs in Italy, with units in Mantova and Verona.

The transaction is subject to validation by antitrust authorities, the company added.

