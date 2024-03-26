The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few JBL TUNE 230NC TWS earphones. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 50%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €99.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
JBL TUNE 230NC TWS earphones
The JBL TUNE 230NC TWS earphones feature active noise cancellation with 2 microphones and Smart Ambient. Furthermore, with the TalkThru and Ambient Aware functions you can also hear what's around you so you don't have to remove your headphones.
You can make clear calls thanks to the four microphones. There drums promises up to 40 hours of use: ten minutes of charging allow you to use the headphones for two hours. In the package we find the earphones, the charging case, the USB-C charging cable and three sizes of earplugs.
